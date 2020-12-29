We are living in unprecedented times. Before the pandemic we were dealing with an increase in teen suicide. The slow creep to an alarming rate leaves us puzzled.
There is a public health perspective, held by those in the medical field that have connected the internet and social media use to suicide-related behaviors.
I have seen the direct impact of social media on my own children. It can impact the hidden in a child. Many times, children bring forth information months or years later during a conversation. As a parent, I wonder, “Where was I?” “How could I have not known?”
The aforementioned has been the stage prepandemic. However, now there are other players on that stage. Now we add isolation as the main character.
Then there are sidekicks that add to the impact such as boredom, lack of human connection, depression and apathy.
The audience to the stage has another condition called “tech-neck” due to always being on the apparatus that houses this activity.
Due to the all-encompassing nature of this long drawn out play there are hours of screen time, which was once limited. When the play is paused and there are attempts to connect, the face of it has changed. Parents and caregivers are dealing with their own work.
Suddenly, parents are homeschooling while working full time, at home or worse yet, children must navigate it alone.
It is hard for all involved. School instruction that was once dynamic, intentional and individualized is now given to a flat audience of many with little engagement.
All of this is leading to something I made up, but I see it. It is the new way we connect called “Tech-nnection.” It comes with pains just like “tech-neck.” The biggest pain is fatigue and depression.
I didn’t even bother googling this word. I know that “tech-neck” is a thing because nearly everyone in my household suffers from it.
I also know that most in my house suffer from “Tech-nnection.” The definition I have given this word: one-dimensional technological connection with humans that brings great fatigue and depression.
I have made up many words in my lif time. Many times, they already existed but due to my lack of exposure to a higher vocabulary, I wasn’t aware.
I recall a time at the State Fair in Illinois, my sister and I were working a booth for an agricultural company. We made up the word “kohlrabi” to identify cute boys that were walking by the booth. This way we wouldn’t be found out. Little did we know. Years later we found out it was a vegetable. Our Midwestern culture left the vegetable scene to corn and beans, cooked, in a can as the only stars of that show. So, if this is already a word, I humbly apologize for copying your intellectual capital.
So, my word “tech-nnection” is how I describe the way we are connecting with each other in this current environment. The consequences of this can leave us feeling unsettled, agitated, exhausted and wondering if there will be an end.
Just like “tech-neck” has remedies, so does “tech-nnection.” It can be done from early years to teens. Even though our youngest little ones might not feel this impact in the same way they might get the sense of a heightened stress from their parents or caregivers. It might be easier to place them in front of a screen.
As our older children spend time in front of the screen for school it is extremely important to circumvent the fatigue that comes with “tech-nnection.”
I can speak of this because I currently live it. I have three teens. They all have different needs. They are all struggling in different ways. They lost school. They lost friends. They lost activities. They get me, all day, most days.
I have made an effort to undo the effects by guarding my weekends with them to do things that promote conversation, connection and fun. This past weekend we drove to Portland to try the cookies Crumbl. Yes, it was a trip, but it gave us a focus and a mission and a little excitement.
We safely ordered on the app, drove to the parking spot and they delivered the most glorious box of cookies to us. We wouldn’t have done this in normal time. It would have been discarded as, “Mom, we have things to do.”
Many things happened on the ride. I listened to music they liked. I asked questions. I cringed a few times to myself. They talked about it, incessantly. It was hours of human connection.
Two weeks before that, after work on a Friday, we drove to Leavenworth to see the lights, order German food and passed it around the truck. Again, hours of connecting and chatting and force feeding them time to purge the fatigue of the “tech-nnection” and reset has been such a gift.
They don’t necessarily know what I am doing but there is a method to my driving. I don’t want to lose sight of the need for human connection not just in my family but to others.
Thinking innovatively and safely, we must put this as a high priority. The mental health of all those we love, depend on it. From birth to teen, protecting our children during this global pandemic comes not just with wearing a mask.
For ideas on how to connect with your children during the pandemic please email earlychildhoodconsultations@gmail.com.