As I felt my belly, I fell in love with my baby and couldn’t wait to give birth. But who would’ve known giving birth would come with a price?
When most women become pregnant, their dreams of pregnancy stem from the experiences of those around them.
My dream went something like this: I will be pregnant nine months and when it’s time to deliver I’ll rush to the hospital, experience labor pain and deliver my baby. I envisioned pushing, screaming, squeezing hands and breathing until I saw a head and heard my baby’s first cry.
That dream turned into a nightmare. At 24 weeks I was rushed to the hospital with preeclampsia, something I had never heard of. I had developed hypertension, edema, kidney failure, liver failure and temporary immobility. I had an emergency cesarean, delivering a 1-pound, 12-ounce miracle girl at 26 weeks gestation. She was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit. My miracle baby was hospitalized for three months.
Unfortunately, I experienced this nightmare with both my daughters, and now I live with a chronic condition called fibromyalgia.
My womb was unhealthy, but I had no idea. I can remember as a teen I would miss school every month for three to five days. Every month during my menstrual cycle I would experience cramps, pain, nausea, vomiting, muscle spasms, fatigue and migraines.
Some obstetrician-gynecologists tell girls that this is normal, but it is not. I was later diagnosed with endometriosis. I had to make the decision to get a partial hysterectomy, which means I still have my ovaries and experience ovulation monthly.
Because I still experience hormone imbalances and other symptoms I began educating myself on natural remedies but my main concern was to be proactive and ensure my daughters never go through the pain I have suffered.
Through my health journey I discovered yoni steaming and became a certified yoni practitioner. Yoni steaming is a powerful ancient remedy that has been used for centuries by women worldwide to support reproductive wellness. Many reproductive challenges such as menstrual cramps, infertility, endometriosis, POCS, postpartum, BV, UTI, and hormone imbalances can be helped with yoni steaming.
Clenesha “CT” Montgomery-Hurst is CEO of Revamped Inc. As a certified yoni practitioner, CT owns and operates The Yoni Steam located at Sivana Spa & Boutique in downtown Walla Walla. Contact CT for more information at revampedinc365@gmail.com or linktr.ee/theyonisteam.
Yoni steaming is like an herbal steamed sauna seat. A practice in which a woman or man allows the warmth of herbal steam to penetrate their lower body. It is used to heal and detox the uterus and to cleanse the prostate or anus. Other names for toni steam are V-steam and vaginal steam. Womb steaming goes back thousands of years, in cultures around the world in countries like Africa, India, Caribbean nations and Central America.
The warmth and moisture increases circulation to the exterior tissue/vulva, causing it to swell and expose the inner labial mucous membrane. Vaginal tissue is very absorbent so it allows for easy transfer of the medicinal properties of the herbs into the bloodstream. The result is a healthier, more pleasant cycle and a more connected woman. For many women, this is a self-care practice that can be done up to twice per month.