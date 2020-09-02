For many of us, the realm of our family activities has shrunk to the confines of our street address. As we approach a fall of remote learning, maximizing fun and interest in the backyard is crucial. Being able to step outside to burn some energy or engage in creative hands-on play will be ever more important for our children.
While our family does have the benefit of a lot of space for exploration, much of our children’s daily outside time happens just outside the back door. With our kids (ages 5, 8 and 11) we have learned a lot about setting up outdoor play spaces and activities that kids can access independently for hours of creative, physical play.
The key to a fun yard is to create special spots where certain rules (like “don’t pick the flowers” or “stay clean” or “don’t climb on that”) seem suspended. Kids relish a small feeling of risk, without any real danger. Broken down in categories, we think in terms of spaces for Mess, Adventure and Projects. MAP your backyard!
MESSES A place to dig
Designate a spot for holes, for mud, for mess. Add a couple of pie tins for mud baking projects, small shovels for worm searches, dump trucks for excavation, bricks for building walls and 2x4 scraps for ramps. Sneak outside and bury “treasure” (coins, marbles, buttons, Legos) for the kids to discover. Andy once buried soup bones and the kids ecstatically unearthed “dinosaur bones” for days. This area of dirt will not attract neighborhood cats like a sand box and can easily be turned into garden space in future seasons.
Water play
Have a water spigot that if left on won’t flood the house. Many hose bibs are too stiff or big for children’s hands. Install an easy turn handle and a short length of non-kinking hose for setting sprinklers or creating the mud pit. We have one nozzle with a drip irrigation reducer that works great for filling water balloons.
ADVENTURE Hiding spots
Kids love to have private spots. Favorite places in our yard include the window well and underneath the hydrangea bushes. Cardboard boxes and sheets hung on a line also serve well. For next spring consider growing beans on a trellis or teepee to create a secret garden room or plant a circle of sunflowers or corn for similar effect.
Tree climbing assist
Sometimes the first good crotch of the tree is a little high up for kids to access themselves. In one such tree in our yard, Andy added a ramp (think 2x6) and a knotted rope, making it possible for the kids to use both hands and feet to gain those first couple of trunk feet.
Swings
While a swing with a seat is nice, a knotted rope or a trapeze-type bar will give added challenge to swinging. Kids build more strength when they must hold their weight.
PROJECTS Personal gardens
Kids love to have an area to tend and to graze without restriction. It’s not to late to seed or transplant for fall and winter. Plant sturdy plants that will withstand frost and provide ongoing harvests. Our favorites for fall include parsley, kale, pansies, miner’s lettuce and radish. Later in fall is also the time to plant garlic and spring flowering bulbs.
Collections
Be scientists together and create an exhibit of all the weeds or flowers or insects you find outside. Plants can be pressed in the pages of heavy books to dry. Insects can be frozen and then pinned on cardboard. Or observation collections can be made with photos or drawings. Trying to identify the findings can be a fun exercise, but it’s not necessary.
You can simply compare similarities and differences in leaf number, shape, color, or numbers of wings and legs. Some critters are too precious to kill in the name of science — just watch and celebrate every bumblebee you see.
Start a tree nursery
In many garden beds or alley ways or the grass in the park, seeds and nuts produced by trees last fall grew into sturdy saplings this summer. Dig up these little seedlings and nurture them in pots until you find a good place to replant them. Planting trees feels extra good if you are talking about family ways to combat climate change. Planting trees and raising children who love being outside are two of the most hopeful things we can do.