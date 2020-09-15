Last year I was hoping to have more time for myself. I even talked to my kid’s music teacher and she arranged a day and a time to start learning to play piano. Ever since I was young, playing this instrument has always been my dream.
Some of my friends mentioned that as we grow older, our brains tend to forget things more often. I thought I was still young for this to happen to me, but it did.
One day I needed something from the store, but when I got there I couldn’t remember what it was. I went back empty-handed. After a couple of days, finally I remembered — it was ink for the printer. Since then I’m trying to help my memory work more efficiently.
Back to music — it was time for my first lesson. I recalled the date being March 11. I enjoyed it very much! I felt free since I had time to do things I truly love, without neglecting my responsibilities as a mom. Being at home for 17 years in a row has not been easy, but this was time well spent. Dedicating myself to raising great kids for our family and good citizens for the community has been my greatest accomplishment. I thank God for giving me this privilege. I still have two little kids to raise and I’m entering the teenage world.
However, as the year went on, my plans didn’t go according to how I wanted. March 13 is a time we will remember, since that was the last time my kids were at school in person. Even with some disappointment I was still willing to do my best to make it fun for all of us. We went to pick up the first school packets, one for kindergarten and the other for third grade. I thought, “Now I’m no longer free; instead I’m a teacher!” and not only for one grade but for two grades.
Thankfully my three older girls were prepared with the knowledge to handle this kind of situation. They were supporting and helping each other, and their room became their classroom. If one of them didn’t understand a topic or was having difficulties, the other two would come and assist until the problem was solved.
The kindergarten and third grade classes were held at our kitchen table. Emma was so impressed by me being her teacher, she told me, “Seriously, you are the teacher?” This was followed by another question “Where is my teacher?” That’s when she found out that from that time on she would be able to see her teacher only on the computer, and she was OK with it.
On the other hand, teaching my third grader was challenging. He’s my only boy a very smart one. He is a fast learner and he also loves reading. The hard part was to keep him focused on new things. It takes time, patience and lots of LOVE.
I started teaching instead of playing piano. Our schedule went like this: Every morning before getting out of bed we have a little prayer, then we brush our teeth, eat breakfast and go directly to work on the school packets.
I ended up doing all sorts of things except playing piano. I wanted to share one of my favorite songs with you. Here are some of my favorite stanzas. Hope you enjoy them as much as I do: I’m only human. I’m just a woman. Help me believe in what I could be and all that I am. Oh, show me the stairway I have to climb. Lord, for my sake teach me to take one day at the time. Yesterday’s gone, sweet Jesus, and tomorrow may never be mine. Help me today — show me the way one day at the time. My name is Lucy and I’m a mother of five beautiful children. I just changed my way of living each day and wanted to share my experience with you.