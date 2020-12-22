My kidneys failed when I was three-quarters of the way through my third pregnancy. It was a shock, since I was an otherwise healthy, active and energetic 35-year-old mom. The obstetricians assured me that my kidneys would most probably “bounce back.”
They did not.
They did, however, take about a year and a half to slide from the third stage of chronic kidney disease into Stage Four. There are five stages of CKD, and stage five is called End Stage Renal Disease. It’s just like it sounds — people with ESRD need dialysis in order to survive.
In hindsight, this time was a gift. I didn’t have symptoms and I remained active. I felt like a decent parent because I was able to give my kids time, attention and experiences.
Early in 2018, I got lost driving my preschooler from our house on Chestnut Street to Assumption School. It was a journey I had made hundreds of times, but, because my kidneys weren’t working properly, too much calcium had built up in my body and was affecting everything — including my cognition.
After a brief hospitalization, it became clear that my kidney function had plummeted and I would need to start dialysis. Soon.
My options and autonomy started to dry up. I had surgery to install a dialysis catheter and was given a 6-10 a.m. slot on the dialysis floor every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
I had always prided myself on my independence and capability and hated asking for help, but it quickly became clear that things were going to have to change in that regard.
Once I allowed them to, the women of Walla Walla took spectacular care of me by taking care of my family. They brought meals; they did our laundry; they took care of my toddler during my dialysis sessions. I switched to a mode of dialysis called peritoneal dialysis that I could do at home as soon as I could, but the disease still took a toll on me. Muscle wastage, cardiovascular problems and exhaustion are all common effects of kidney disease, even with dialysis. Dialysis is about as effective as 15% of normal kidney function.
I was disappointed by how bad I felt, but since I didn’t want to dwell on that, I enrolled in a master’s program that involved full-time teaching. I am so thankful for the routines and love my kids got at school and daycare, because our home life was chaotic. Balanced, sit-down dinners became “on the fly” sort of events, and I became far more permissive than I wanted to be. It’s hard to maintain standards when you’re hooked up to a dialysis machine.
In 2019, I received a kidney transplant from a phenomenal friend. I am one of the lucky ones, but none of this has been easy. We’re still trying to rebuild those boundaries that were broken when we were in survival mode. I feel guilty about the effects my illness had on my kids, especially the oldest. We are changed, but we are moving forward.
A wise friend once told me that being open and honest with your kids in tough situations is a great way to help them develop empathy. I hope this will turn out to be true for mine.
When the pandemic started last winter, I considered the question, “What if I die?” Was 10 months with a new kidney worth all the trauma that my family went through in order to get there?
I felt a great sense of peace when I realized that those 10 months were absolutely worth it, no matter what came after. And I am pleased to report that, heading into this winter, everyone in my immediate family is alive and well.