I was late to the podcast revolution, but I am fully committed to the point I am trying to get in a few minutes any time I can by slipping in an ear bud and pushing play on my phone.
Which is ridiculous for a working mom with many kids. It is how I felt about my books as a young girl. Carrying a book and reading a page when time allowed. Motherhood cured that real quick, so now I am an evening reader.
But back to podcasts.
What an invention! I know there have been audio books, but I like to READ BOOKS and have not been able to go to the listening of books. But podcasts. You can get self-help, murder, history, politics or humor! I can listen to someone else’s crazy life or help solve a murder in 30 minutes or less. I can listen while walking the dog, driving or doing dishes. Losing myself while I am multi-tasking feels like a vacation these days.
An unexpected bonus is when a podcast can inspire your next book. For example, the last two books I have read were about women I learned about from a podcast called “Imagined Life.” A simple, and usually family friendly story, where the narrator tells the life story about a person who is not revealed until the end. Sometimes you guess, sometimes you do not. The life can be a man, woman, successful or not. Each story has a twist or surprise that you might not have known before.
My first read was “Personal History” by Katharine Graham. It won the Pulitzer Prize in 1998. It is so fascinating. The podcast only gave a glimpse of an event that drastically changed her life, leading her to become the publisher of the Washington Post in 1963.
I was pulled to the story of a strong woman with no female role models who became the first female Fortune 500 CEO. As publisher of the Post, she actively was part of changes in our government and how we receive our news.
But of course, the book is so much better. Katharine had a fascinating childhood in New York. Her husband, Phil, and she were one of the influential political families in Washington, D.C., in the late 1950s and early ‘60s.
She had her own insecurities and worries about being taken seriously in a profession dominated by male colleagues and employees.
She shared her decisions about her children, her work and relationship with her mentally ill husband with candor and honesty. It is refreshing to read about a woman who is not apologetic for her background and her struggles with motherhood and marriage.
The second book, I must admit, I listened to on audible because the author read the book and it is a humorous memoir. The podcast story captured my imagination of a woman who did not have it easy but was extremely honest about her failures and her successes. When the “life” was revealed I recalled a book written by her that I tried to read in 2006 but my mom said, “Absolutely not, you are not old enough yet.”
So, I used the handy tool Google and found the book “I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts About Being a Woman” by Nora Ephron. It was so worth the wait!
Matter of fact, I have listened to it twice laughing out loud — more the second time around! She hysterically and comfortably is honest about female body issues, maintenance to hide our issues, marriage and finding oneself.
Ephron shares stories about her life and the lessons she has learned on love, loss and blow drying your own hair. In her own words, you need to be over 43 to “get it.” I agree. I promise, the issues are still the same in her book, except for using Directory Assistance for 35 cents.
As we wrap up 2020 there are many people smarter, wiser and older than me who are sending great information out to the universe to influence us into 2021. To encourage peace, joy, love, prosperity and immunizations.
For me, I send out those things too, but I am exhausted and recommend something simpler. If we need to spend our New Year’s reflecting, I recommend reading “Personal History” while listening to “I Feel Bad About My Neck.” You cannot go wrong. Here we come, 2021!