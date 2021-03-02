There are things I never want to go back to when life has returned more to what it looked like before the COVID-19 pandemic.
I didn’t think traditional school would be one of them. I am not really an avid homeschool person. Our whole family loved our kids’ old school. Our kids flourished there, and in many tangible ways it was the place that has helped us the most to raise our family.
As a result, it’s a really painful goodbye to both the school I thought we would be a part of and the familiarity that comes with parenting a more traditional lifestyle as a family that already is outside the box.
However, with time I feel the lines blur in our lives, and both my thinking and our world is bigger. In some really specific ways it’s easier to find our place in our community and the kids have more space and time to be themselves.
This has always been our ultimate goal with our kids. We want them to feel the vastness of the world and its diversity and to also know that however they show up, they have an irreplaceable place in it.
To make homeschooling work, I have had to let go a lot. In many ways, this isn’t something I do well.
My husband always wanted me to go into sales whenever I debated whether to have traditional career aspirations. He didn’t want me to do sales because of my charm or my dynamic personality. I am pretty sure he doesn’t think I have either. It was because of my relentless ability to hold onto things and that, at some point, people would buy whatever I was selling so I would leave them alone.
This is an ability that requires a lot of fine-tuning in homeschooling.
What I have found easiest to let go of is traditional curriculum and grade level standards. I don’t know what to do with either of those.
I have let go of my desk, which for the record wasn’t hard. I just took the board we had across two filing cabinets off. I found that sitting at it didn’t make me any smarter.
I also was never very good at making sure the kids had shoes on and that has really flourished in homeschooling. But you know what I remember from when I was a kid? How the ground felt beneath me when I wasn’t wearing shoes.
It was awesome.
What I have not let go of is my family. We hold tight to each other in a way that we did before they started going to traditional school. One of my kids hates doing math, and I hate doing math with my kids. So they do math eating a cookie in a really big comfortable chair we can both sit in that I replaced my desk with that I felt dumb sitting at.
When it’s over, we hug each other because we survived another math lesson. And we do that for so many things I have lost count.
My kids also see things differently at home than they would at school. I don’t keep it together like a teacher in school does. I am a mom who is teaching her kids without any preparation or formal qualifications because my husband and I believe life asked it of us in the best interest of our kids and family.
And there’s a plus side to this. My kids see me look things up all the time because I don’t know the answer. They also know I don’t know what I am doing at a fundamental level, but they see me try anyway.
You know what they want to do now when they want to find the answer to something? They look things up.
They also think they can learn to do things they don’t know at a fundamental level. They try anyway.
Despite our family’s growth, I find I crave the community connection in a way I didn’t before. I swim in self-doubt all the time and am emotionally needy; my husband assures me I was like this before the pandemic.
But I don’t remember it quite like that. Just like everybody else, we are making it through despite the challenges.
One of the most powerful things I have seen is one of my kids wrote a paper about the reasons they liked me. I think they were probably trying to earn technology access.
But either way, they wrote about how I was passionate, that I always had time to listen to people and I was kind. I was so surprised they saw that in me.
But the part I was most surprised about is they liked me because I wasn’t like everybody else. I did things my own way and thought outside the box.
This is the child of ours who is the most determined to be like everybody else and has asked me to fit in as a parent. The life less traveled that sometimes we have chosen and sometimes has been chosen for us makes it worth it.
We are all asked by life to be ourselves. There is nothing better we can offer the world. But there is a price for everything and the price to be ourselves is high. I can’t speak for others, but I can say to be myself on this journey of parenting has cost me a lot, especially pride. I wish I could say that I pay it gladly, but I don’t.
But I always pay it eventually because I can’t do it any other way and for my kids, it’s always worth it.