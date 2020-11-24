As the holidays approach to crown this tumultuous year, it is a great time to consider your gifting traditions and reflect on the impact and meaning of presents in what should be the most wonderful time of year.
The simple act of giving is such a pure and generous expression of love and commitment. Remember the story of the woman with luxurious long hair who sold it to purchase her spouse a chain for his beloved pocket watch? He sold his pocket watch to purchase her a brush for her hair. Lacking in resources, they each gave wholly to one another.
In today’s age of plenty, this pure act of giving has transformed so much that it is almost unrecognizable. Retailers are clamoring for our dollars earlier and harder each year and, for many, the constant pressure to buy, the allure of shiny and new, and the desire to make loved ones happy is so pervasive, that purchasing “better” and “more” can seem like the only option.
What if we stopped everything and “reset” our ideas about giving? A wonderful book by Bill McKibben, “Hundred Dollar Holiday: The Case for a More Joyful Christmas” (ISBN-13: 978-1476754796), explores how holiday giving traditions evolved. The book gives some great insight and a host of ideas to consider in breaking from the stifling expectations of our current practices. At under 100 pages, the book is a quick read and can be referred to time and again.
To highlight sustainability in giving, the Sustainable Living Center established an annual Alternative Gift Fair modeled after a template offered by the New Dream organization — newdream.org. The fair serves not only to highlight local nonprofit partners in a fun and festive atmosphere where they can visit face to face with peers and the community about their work, but also to help the community visualize how their gifts of support make a positive impact locally.
The fair started with 14 organizations in 2015 and grew to more than 30 in 2019. In addition to featuring charitable work, the fair also promotes simplifying the holidays by giving gifts that have lower environmental impacts such as experiences (dinner out, photo shoot, massage, car detail), gifts of time (babysitting, cooking a meal, doing chores such as lawn mowing, etc.) and even paying for groceries or utilities.
A gift registry, the SoKind registry — sokindregistry.org — is a brilliant way to request gifts that are truly meaningful to you.
In 2019, the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, in partnership with Sustainable Living Center, and as an extension of the fair, established the Walla Walla Valley Charitable Gift Guide, which further encourages charitable giving as an alternative to “stuff” throughout the month of December. While the fair will not take place this year, the Foundation guide will feature scores of Walla Walla Valley nonprofits. Look for the Guide in local newspapers soon!
Unique talents can make great gifts. Be it art, a poem, a photograph, sweet treats, woolen mittens or preserves, surely there is no greater gift than one that was made with love specifically for its intended recipient!
Each of us has ideas about giving, and attempting a “reset” might be too daunting for many. But for anyone who has stressed about money (or lack thereof), felt lost about what to give or concerned about the environmental impact of “stuff,” there are more options than ever.
One last thought — if you do purchase from retailers, look locally first. We have some wonderful options, and the whole community will benefit from the success of our local, independent entrepreneurs.