Investing in early learning yields big returns

What’s the cure for a grey January? A double feature of early learning documentaries! To prepare for the Early Learning Coalition’s virtual screening of “Starting at Zero: Reimagining Education in America” on Thursday, I decided to watch another early learning documentary, “No Small Matter.”
“No Small Matter” provides snapshots of all the important concepts that fall under the early learning umbrella. Brain development, parent-child bonding, high quality learning environments, toxic stress and the early learning workforce all get their five minutes of fame.
“Starting at Zero” explores the power of investing in high quality early care and education to improve America’s workforce and ability to compete in the global economy. Current and past governors, business leaders, brain development experts, parents and children are featured. The film also chronicles the development of Alabama’s nationally recognized Pre-K Program.
Here are my top takeaways from both films:
Children are born learning
The human brain is 80% developed by time a child turns 3 and 90% developed by age 5. In contrast, in the federal budget, we spend 3% or less on early learning related programs. This is true for the Washington State budget as well.
Early learning is a national security issue
“No Small Matter” features retired military officials and “Starting at Zero” features state governors, but they both agree: Strong investments in early childhood education means a strong workforce, which means America can compete in the international economy.
Child care is early childhood education (and vice versa)
For a long time, preschool programs were viewed as focusing on kindergarten readiness and child care was viewed as focusing on a child’s basic needs only. The time for this binary is over. The best child care and early education places have these things in common: they are play and inquiry based, have responsive caregivers and language-rich environments. As one expert put it, “It’s not babysitting, it’s brain building.”
Social emotional skills make a difference
In both films, teachers, business leaders and neuroscientists agree: Being ready for kindergarten is not about knowing the ABCs or counting, although that’s wonderful.
Being able to transition, share with others and listen are more important, and part of a suite of skills that make up executive function, being able to regulate one’s emotions and handle different things happening at once. Having executive function is key to progressing in school and in the workforce.
Investing in early learning yields big returns
The Heckman Equation, an economist website, estimates that high quality early education programs yields a 1 to 7 return on investment. For programs such as home visiting or other prenatal to three programs, it can be as high as 1 to 13.
As Jim Hunt, the former of governor of North Carolina says in “Starting at Zero,” “We need to put our children first in America. It’s not just the morally right thing to do, it’s the economically smart thing to do.”
The Early Learning Coalition will be virtually screening “Starting at Zero” on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. The film will be available for 48 hours. Visit facebook.com/WallaWallaValleyELC for more information or email earlylearning@wwcc.edu.