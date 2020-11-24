In Andy’s world of tree risk assessment, risk, consequence and likelihood are the ideas arborists use to determine if, and how, trees should be altered or removed to avoid property damage and personal injury.
As our three kids have grown out of the bumbling toddler phase, it dawned on us that we use a similar framework in our role as parents to determine limits, or lack of limits, for our children when they are at play.
Chopping wood, sledding down the stairs, tending dinner on the stovetop, pounding nails, jumping from swings, mowing the lawn, climbing on fences, drilling holes, keeping library books past the due date, wading through stream rapids — all of these activities contain certain risks. And in terms of evolution and child development, that’s the point of most free play.
“One of play’s major functions is to teach young mammals how to regulate fear and anger,” writes Peter Gray in the April 7, 2014, issue of Psychology Today. “In risky play, youngsters dose themselves with manageable quantities of fear and practice keeping their heads and behaving adaptively while experiencing that fear. They learn that they can manage their fear, overcome it and come out alive.”
Small scares, scrapes and bruises, resulting from their own choices, help kids grow out of their sense of invincibility. That gap between risk and injury (within reason, of course) is some of the richest space we have ever found for learning about things like gravity, limits of ability and confidence, and actual dangers versus perceived dangers.
In our family we try to help our kids be risk-aware as opposed to of risk-averse. The rule at our home has been, “You can climb up, if you can get yourself down.” We don’t lift our kids up and rarely have to rescue them.
In and around the house the kids use hand tools to do real work as well as to play and experiment. Once, I did find myself yelling, “Please don’t drill any more holes in the furniture,” but after we designated some wooden objects that were fair game we’ve had no further incidents.
Our daughter hammered her finger this summer and eventually lost her fingernail. It hurt, for sure, but she won’t forget the mistake and is less likely to repeat it in the future.
Now, we’re not reckless in these things. We definitely preview new play situations and keep watch from a distance. Near water, the kids are always under supervision until they are good swimmers. On beaches, hiking trails, and other explorations, we establish in-bounds and out-of-bounds areas as needed.
Risk awareness is a lifetime skill that translates into new settings. In our observations the children who seem more likely to get injured or make decisions without thinking of consequences are those who have come to rely on their parents assessment of safety. They are not primed to ask questions like, “Are there plants here that sting? Can I get down from here? How will I find my way back?”
Young ones will step up to the challenge of keeping themselves safe when they know it is their responsibility.
It is our job as parents not to prevent our kids from falling, but to help them learn how to fall well. Kids’ practice with smallish risks, and impermanent consequences, will help them make safer choices as young adults when the stakes are higher.