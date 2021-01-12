Outdoor jungle gyms and play equipment are great fun when the weather is right. In the cold and wet of winter, though, we may need to find other ways to get the kids moving while they’re still inside.
My goal in tricking out our basement is to give the kids a place to go when they’re feeling ornery, and to tire them out so they’ll go to sleep at a reasonable hour.
Any other benefit, like laughs or bruising, is a happy accident.
Balance beams, swinging bars, jumping platforms, crash pads, cargo nets and staircase games are all within reach for a homemade rumble room.
Basements are ideal, because they generally can absorb more noise, and accept more alteration without screwing up the normal flow of family business.
The simplest changes:
Balance beam: Lay a 2x4 on the floor, or multiple smaller lengths as a train track for the little ones to chug along on.
Crash pad: Lay a mattress at the base of the stairs. The kids will make it fun.
Stairway slide: Lay a large cardboard box flat on the stairs. Duct tape the top and bottom to the floor, and you’ll have a functional slide for weeks. (Crash pad highly recommended for stairway slide.)
Built in place:
Easy platform (or an old, sturdy table): Anything that kids can both get under and on top. Add a table cloth or a sheet, and you won’t see them again for hours.
Lean to: A sheet of plywood, leaned against the wall or bookshelf, makes a great hidey hole.
Chin up bar: Mounted to the wall or ceiling, this is great for all kinds of stuff besides chin ups.
Climb the walls: Handholds for rock climbing gyms and playgrounds are pretty easy to find, and often attach with a single lag bolt. Just make sure to find the studs in the wall before you mount them.
Suspended animation:
Swing seats, trapeze bars, rings, cargo nets, hammocks and hanging chairs can all be easily ordered for home installation.
Notes on safety: Never hang things for your kids above an exposed concrete floor. Be mindful of plumbing and utilities when attaching tie points. When planning a suspended play setup, be sure that all components have a Working Load Limit (WLL) of 200 pounds or more. Remember that this is different from the “minimum breaking strength,” which should be 5-10 times or greater than the WLL.
If you have exposed floor joists, it will be super easy to make alterations. With ceiling tiles (like in our house), it’s pretty simple to hang play gear by removing tiles in a few spots.
With a sheetrock ceiling, you may want to use a stud finder to locate the joists.
In our basement we mount swings, etc., to the floor joists above. We use eyebolts, secured with double nuts and lock washers, through a foot-long piece of angle iron. The angle iron is secured to the floor joists with either short lag bolts or screws (at least three).
Carabiners and spring clips are awesome for attaching play gear to your tie points. I highly recommend having more tie points above than you will use at any one time. That way, as interest wanes, you can change the setup, or reattach something that hasn’t been used in a while.
Have fun, be safe and tire out them kids.