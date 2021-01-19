I think a vast majority of us know the tune “Ice Ice Baby.”
I have been singing that tune but with different words. It seems fitting for surviving and thriving as a parent in the global pandemic.
I won’t use the C word anymore. I also won’t talk about the many new strains to the C word. I am actually so exhausted by the C word that I have banished it from my vocabulary.
I also hesitate to write yet another article around how to navigate all the variances of what this pandemic has brought to our lives. I mean, come on, we are all homeschooling parents of some sort.
In your wildest dream did you think you were going to be a homeschooling parent?
So, this is where the song comes in for me. You see, I did homeschool for a hot second. Years ago, I thought it was the best decision for me.
However, after my children struggled to read and my family grew, I needed to pivot and switch to something with better outcomes. Admittedly, they were below grade level (now they are successful adults, thank you public and private education).
I still thank my son’s second grade teacher for spending time with him before and during school. She brought him to grade level for reading. I just couldn’t juggle it all. Reminder: I have seven children. I am an educator.
Grace Grace Baby.
Fast forward to the present. I have one teen doing an alternative, thank you for accommodating us, I hope you graduate plan. I have two other teens checking themselves out for being sick without my permission. I caught one taking a shower while a class was going in their room.
I continually must stop what I am doing to make sure they are on task. I must ignore calls from the school during my Zoom presentations while simultaneously getting off track in my brain wondering if my child is taking a nap during instruction.
They are continually giving me this story of how this doesn’t count, and it is hard. Do they think I don’t read the emails from principals and superintendents? This is my life.
Did I mention I work full time and really don’t have much of a break to do anything during the day? Did I also mention I am a gifted educator? Yes. I am. However, during this time, I need so much grace.
It is almost laughable at moments. Because just as they do feats of ignorance and laziness so do I. I mute the speaker so I can scream at them, “Are you up?” I close off video so I can chastise them with my eyes and not be seen.
Did I mention I am a trauma informed educator as well? Yes, you know that educator who looks at the child and asks, “What has happened to this child for them to exhibit this behavior?”
Yes. That is me. I am forgetting all that on the daily for my own tribe.
This pandemic is huge on so many fronts that cannot be seen. This situation will leave a lasting imprint on families in ways that can’t be measured but can be felt so deeply. So, for the families with newborns to teens I see you and I feel you.
Grace Grace Baby.
It doesn’t matter what your title, capacity or age, this is hard work. Give grace. Receive grace and know that you are not alone. Try to laugh. It will be over at some point and when it is you will be grateful for the smallest things. You might even wish you were homeschooling again. Maybe. OK, maybe not.