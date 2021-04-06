As a mother, yoga instructor and massage therapist, staying busy is ingrained in my DNA. However, with a constantly changing schedule, it’s not always easy to hit my goals.
I know that there are other parents throughout the Valley who are in the same shoes. You might be like me and want to teach your children they can achieve anything they set their minds to with hard work.
But how much is too much?
When do you need to take a step back, slow down and smell the flowers?
These are questions I ask myself daily, not just in trying to find a good way to explain healthy goal-setting to my kids but in pursuing my own goals.
One thing that has helped is dynamic poise. It’s a general term that means contained and conscious movement, graceful, and always changing — never forced.
The term is used by Tad Wanveer, an instructor with the Upledger Institute, who teaches a course called “Touching the Brain.”
It’s a term that helps me conceptualize the techniques I’m using while practicing yoga, but in life, it’s about composure.
Finding our max or end range is a process. Dynamic poise takes awareness a step further into expanded awareness (we are intelligence), and then, on top of that, it’s dynamic (always changing).
To keep up with this takes time and energy.
Dynamic poise has helped me take a step back and slow down, allowing things to transpire instead of forcing them. It’s a huge help with my work on clients in yoga and yes — even massage therapy.
Using dynamic poise helps us see where we are really at. It’s grounding. We may want or desire something, but to reach our goals, we must remain contained — a whole person — moving forward. This is a useful concept in life and yoga.
I’ll give you an example. When we do twists in yoga, it’s good to apply dynamic poise in the beginning to find out how far you can go safely and to get to know the spine.
Dynamic poise does not mean you aren’t working the body in yoga or putting in your full effort toward your goals. In fact, you can have a great workout even while stretching just past your max — which is what we should strive for in
life.
You can also experience sustainable success in your goals by knowing your limits, which is important for obtaining balance.
Just remember that everyone is on their own level. Dynamic poise will look different for us all, including our children. Being good at recognizing dynamic poise within the family bubble is an important tool to teach our children. Knowing when to slow down or be active is vital because it helps you hit your
goals more confidently and avoid burnout.
When you push too hard for too long — whether that’s via many sleepless nights of too much work or strained muscles from overworking yourself on the yoga mat — your body may fight back.
The secret to hitting your goals might not be what we all thought: putting in every last ounce of effort and energy until you can say, “I did it.” Why? By the time you achieve success, you might be so mentally and physically exhausted that you can’t enjoy the results.
We have to teach our children that pursuing goals is a process. Set your intentions, find your max and pull back just a little. That gives you more endurance and flexibility in case your goals change — which happens.
Instead of putting your health and happiness on the line while chasing big dreams, I encourage you to give dynamic poise a try.