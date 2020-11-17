There is no bad weather, just ill-prepared adventurers.
We are leaving the golden days of fall behind us. Winter weather in the valley will be sure to offer us snow, ice, rain, fog and cold.
The best remedy for cabin fever? Get outside! Every family member will benefit from a foray into winter both morning and afternoon.
Parents, this means you too! If you are still in your slippers nursing a third cup of tea, you can be sure that the kids you forced out the back door are still staring at you with puppy eyes, begging to be let back in.
According to the CDC, people in the U.S. spend on average, 90% of their lives indoors and nearly one-fourth of Americans spend almost no time outside.
However, as people who work outside year round in Walla Walla, we can attest that rarely is the weather prohibitive for outdoor play.
It always looks darker/colder/windier from inside.
By dressing properly, finding novelty in changing weather conditions and moving briskly once out, everybody can get the positive energetic reset of being outside even in winter.
Here are our tips for making it easier to roll out the door with the kids:
Dress for the weather
Have a pair of insulated boots. Tennis shoes and cotton socks mean cold feet within two minutes.
Keep a pair of snow pants for everyday wear. It is easy to toss a pair of bib overalls on top of the T-shirt and leggings, so no changing of clothes is needed.
Make hats and mittens communal and have a big basket by the door. They can be returned to the same place each time.
Weather creates opportunity
Rain makes puddles; sing songs as you splash.
Wind helps you fly with the wings of your jacket, and it’s also interesting to find leeward places for a break from cold gusts.
Fog distorts sound. What can you hear more clearly? What sounds more muffled?
Imagine what the wild creatures are doing and how they make shelter. Look for tracks in the mud and snow.
Make a collection to bring inside. It can be fun to stash snowballs and icicles in the freezer for warmer days ahead.
Keep warm by moving
Jump on the trampoline. Shoes are allowed to stay on in the winter.
Set the pace on a walk and keep it brisk.
Have kids bike along while you walk or run.
You don’t have to stay outside for a long time. Ten minutes of jumping, a discovery walk around the block or a no-holds-barred puddle stop can reset the energy and perspective of the morning or afternoon.
And after braving the elements, we can feel grateful for our warm house rather than feeling resentful and stuck inside. Don’t we all love to anticipate the reward of a warm drink or bowl of soup after a romp in the cold?