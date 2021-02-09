Today I woke up thinking how I have lived my life so far.
Sometimes I wonder, have I been living only bits of my life or a whole life? Life is so volatile and knowing how to live it is a privilege.
At times, our memories make us feel there is something we did not do well, or that we would have liked to do better. Those memories made me have nightmares.
When I was little my mother emigrated to the United States and my life took a 360-degree turn. Imagine this, my friends: After not having enough food to eat I arrived here and at school they gave me warm breakfast and lunch. It made me feel as if I were in a beautiful dream.
In my teen years, though, my mother became ill and we had to return to Mexico. This change was drastic. There, I had to start working from the age of 15 to help my mother with household expenses.
By then my father had passed away. In the United States we only lived with my mother; my father decided to stay in Mexico. Life was not easy for me because after going to school, which I enjoyed so much, having to wake up in another country was very sad.
Then I started having this dream about when I was at school. It felt so real. Waking from it wasn’t nice, and it kept occurring often.
I remember crying many times.
After that I realized nothing would be the same. So my mind started accumulating small fragments of memory of things that had been left unfinished.
After having my first daughter, I had the opportunity to return to this country, but the circumstances were difficult. There were days when I only had money to get the baby’s milk and diapers.
I did not think twice, though. I said to myself if I want a better future for my daughter we have to look for it. I realized that searching is our responsibility — if we want something better we have to go find it.
The years passed. Everything was improving, and I did not have to worry about where to get funds to meet the basic needs to survive.
But I still felt bad about not having finished school. There were times when I dreamed I was going to school. Everything in my dream looked real, but when I began to advance in school the dream turned gray and ended dark.
This happened for several years until I told myself I need to finish school. I started studying from home to get my GED at Walla Walla Community College. My teachers were books.
Day by day I started studying hard. It was difficult, a huge challenge, since I no longer had just one baby but five. I needed loads of time, but with all the kids and the house all my time was taken.
So I started to ask myself, what is time and what is life? A song about time and life goes something like this: What could it be that beats at the bottom of my body violently, that stirs my mind and forces it to spin? What could it be that put a finger of fire on my head? Where is he going this mysterious walker that owns the time and all of the sudden makes me think about age?
Where he takes the eternal wind when he breathes and blows harshly and vitally to keep life going. That’s his mercy and love that makes me laugh and sometimes cry. Nothing can stop him.
For me, the owner of time and life is Jesus. He is that force that lifts me up every day when I feel my life is broken in pieces. He gathers every bit and joins them back in place. My life with him is whole.
He gave me the wisdom and strength to get my GED. Even though sometimes people around us tend to fail us, he never fails. He loves us just as we are.
My friends, if you put all those pieces in his hands he will make you whole again. After all, he is the owner of life and time, the only one who can rebuild the broken.
It worked for me. Those nightmare are gone for good.