When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, no one could have predicted our year.
Thinking back on that night seems like a lifetime ago. We hugged strangers back then! A mere three months later, our world changed drastically. We were told to stay home to stay safe, and we started to question everything.
When we go through such extremes the best thing to do is be with those closest to us. This year that is a challenge. So many people are experiencing extreme loss, and we are all experiencing a loss of normalcy, which is why celebrations are even more important.
Weddings have been postponed or have become elopements; birthdays and baby showers have been cancelled. Children are unable to celebrate birthdays in the same way.
Celebrations are a way to show love and gather people who are important to us.
The human spirit can find a way to celebrate — and we are seeing some fun creative solutions in our community. One of my favorites is the parade-style event.
Birthday parades with decorated cars that drive by a decorated front yard so guests can drive by and wish the “birthday boy or girl” happy birthday. Create a theme. Then use signs, balloons, confetti and flowers. Emphasize drive by and wave, or honk, hoot and holler. You can use word play like “QuaranTEENed” or I am “QuaraTEN” today.
The parade events can be used for graduates, bridal parties, baby showers and special announcements. Some parades offer drive-through stations like a treasure hunt, visiting or collecting prizes along the way. Parades are a safe way to visit with family and friends. Though it is not perfect, it is still a celebration.
The bigger life-changing events — such as weddings — can be harder to replace. Families can still feel the loss of missing out. These are the big moments with families celebrating together and participating in simple traditions.
Though couples are not having the weddings they dreamed of, elopements are allowing couples to save on expenses. They can hire the photographer they wanted and be creative on the location or decorations. They also get to have the cake to themselves.
Honeymoons are focused more on local or close by locations. Though it might not be perfect, couples and families are still finding ways to celebrate.
Though we are feeling disconnected from societal norms, as well as our friends and family, life keeps moving on. There are graduations, birthdays, anniversaries and weddings. If we find a way to celebrate, we can continue to connect to our loved ones and show that we care.
When times are uncertain and disconnected from normalcy, knowing that we have people out there that care is what keeps us motivated.