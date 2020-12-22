Back when I was growing up, I was the town babysitter. I think most of my teen and young adult life was spent navigating my babysitting schedule. I was in demand.
That is part of the reason I went into teaching. I had this love for children. They must have felt it. The parents must have felt it. It was innate.
Fast forward a few years. A few degrees and a few children later, I decided to make early learning part of my career path.
As I embarked on this path, I knew I needed to show that same passion I felt as a young adult. If I could bottle that passion, I would be a very wealthy woman. However, I didn’t know that this passion had a name: effective teacher-child interactions. Not only does it have a name, but it has a tool that measures that interaction. Fascinating.
Most people might not know that early learning — which can be a childcare, private preschool, federally-funded preschool or state-funded preschools — is more than a place for children to color and be kept safe. These places can be rich in developmentally appropriate materials coupled with an amazing facilitator of learning: a teacher.
This week I gave a weeklong training to a small group of participants that will be coding classrooms using the tool that measures the quality of these interactions. As I was teaching this class, I realized as a parent and an educator these are the things I would die on the mountain for. These are the things that elevate a place for kids to go during the day to a place where amazing neuro development takes place.
A classroom with a high score would show evidence of a warm relationship with the teacher, verbal and physical affection, matched affect and enthusiasm. It would show a strong regard for the student’s perspective, displaying flexibility and student focus.
It would exhibit sensitivity to those who needed extra help with a strong awareness to the surrounding. It would maximize learning time by utilizing each minute as a gift.
Effective teacher-child interactions would be happening frequently because the teacher was prepared and provided a variety of modalities. Learning time would not be lost by ineffective redirections. There would be a rich language environment that provides much conversation. This conversation would be scaffolding learning, around a clear learning objective.
There are many teachers that score high in these areas. There are many teachers that score low.
Understanding the importance of effective teacher-child interactions goes well beyond what we see at drop off or pick up. Teachers are building brains and doing such amazing work.
This is also hard work that can challenge the strongest teacher, especially with the challenging behaviors that come along with many young children. I tell preschool teachers they are superheroes. This work isn’t for the weak. Plus, many are not getting paid like a certificated teacher. They are doing this work for wages that are much lower.
As I taught the participants, I was struck by the thought that many people don’t know about what teachers must do to score high in this assessment tool. When you get the opportunity to see a highly effective classroom it really does something to your heart. A child that gets to experience this type of environment, away from their family, is a very lucky child.
So, in my work, I teach what these interactions look like. It takes me back to my babysitting days. It is passion for children, measured through positive loving relationships that open the child’s eyes to this amazing world.
Early learning is so important. Children need effective interactions to grow and learn. Teachers are more than babysitters, but I bet many teachers were great babysitters!