Any parent of young kids knows date nights are hard to come by.
Whether due to time restrictions or tight money, it can be hard to make time for your significant other. This year, it can feel even more overwhelming, since safety has to factor into the plan.
Luckily, there is a variety of date night options right in the downtown neighborhood.
The “Got $20 in My Pocket” Date:
Date night downtown does not have to cost an arm and a leg. A few dollars can get you far. Here is what I do when I have time, but not money, to hang out with my husband.
Grab a torta from Graze on Colville Street. My go to is the pulled pork, but they have all sorts of delicious flavors. Coming in at just $10, these giant sandwiches easily feed two and can be enjoyed under the lights on the Plaza. Not a fan of sandwiches? The cobb salad is the best in town!
Take a walking tour of downtown statues. With 12 statues in the downtown core, plus a giant wall of historic artwork in Heritage Square Park, there is no shortage of cool pieces as you stroll and window shop. The full list is available on the Downtown Walla Walla website. Bonus points: only one of the statues is beautifully lit from the inside, which you will only know if you tour them after dark.
No trip downtown is complete without ice cream from Bright’s Candy. With a flavor for every palate, you can get scoops for two people for under $5. Want to try something new? Pine Cone Creamery, located on Colville Street, will be opening soon for all lovers of handmade ice cream.
The “Our Monthly Date Night is Here According to My iCalendar” Date:
Date nights do not happen anymore unless they are carefully planned and scheduled. When we get our act together, and actually have a babysitter, we’ll spend a little more time and a bit more money.
Start your night at Wingman Birdz+Brewz for happy hour. My husband wants beer and I want cocktails: this is the perfect location to get started, with a side of Cougar Gold Fries to enjoy. Not ready to eat inside yet? Wingman has awesome outdoor seating and provides easy online ordering for To Go menus. Expect to spend $30-$40 for happy hour here if you get food.
Browse the stores. One of my first dates with James was to a bookstore, and to this day it is still our go to for a hangout space. We always walk out of Book and Game or Earthlight books with the best books (and sometimes a new toy or board game for the kids, too). Also, fun: Hot Poop is the best for random music discoveries and feels like the record shops of old. You also get to give your kids a lesson in what a “CD” is when you get home. Depending on your budget and the treasures you find, you could spend as little as $5 or as much as $500+ in any of the downtown stores.
Visit Yamas for a Greek feast. And I mean that literally. Everything at Yamas is delicious, and the best way to enjoy everything they have to offer is to order their Greek Feast for two, $58, which honestly provides more like three meals. Get an ouzo on the rocks to sip while you wait for the food. You will not regret it, and it is the best way to celebrate.
Finish the evening on the patio at Marcy’s. Under their beautiful café lighting, you can fully relax and enjoy both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages in a setting that feels miles away from ordinary.
The “We Still Love Each Other and Made It To Our Anniversary Despite Being In Quarantine for Six Months” date.
Ready to go all out on the best night to celebrate your love? Pleasantly surprised that you still want to hang out even though you have been stuck together through COVID-19 quarantine? Give the kiddos to the grandparents (or best friend or whoever) for the night and get started.
Buy a beautiful new outfit for the night from Forward, Marla June’s, Laveda Mae Boutique or one of the numerous other stores downtown. Bonus points when you shop at these local places: the amazing owners and staff will personally style you for your big night.
Book a night’s stay at a downtown hotel. I am a big fan of The Wesley for something modern and edgy, but you cannot beat the old-world charm of the Marcus Whitman or the hip and central location of The Finch.
With no live shows right now, people watching is the name of the entertainment game, and there is no better place to do that than the patio of Public House 124. You can watch the world go by while enjoying a delicious concoction from the bar. My go to is the Audible 124 with gin — you name the spirit of your choice and the bartender will make you something awesome.
Dinner at Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen is next. Located on the west end of downtown, Island and her team will make sure your night is special with one of the most decadent, delicious meals you will ever have. Pro tip: Ask them about the gates at the entryway. There is some very cool history behind them.
Stroll hand in hand back to your hotel, stopping to eat, sip and shop along the way.
You could spend hours and hours out and about downtown, but none of it beats the quality time you will get with your spouse. We may be stuck close to home this year, but there is a world of adventure in the downtown neighborhood. Hope to see you out there soon.