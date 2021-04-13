I have been thinking a lot about all the questions I have that I didn’t know I needed to ask my dad before he died.
He was a really interesting dad to have and I imagine if asked, he would have said I was a really interesting daughter to raise.
My husband to this day knows my dad’s toast at our wedding from almost 18 years ago word for word: “I raised Marla for a long time, a really long time. I am glad to turn it over to a nice guy like David to finish the job.”
I’m not going to lie. I personally thought my dad could have dug a little deeper.
My dad was president of Rotary when they started allowing women in. On female partner at his firm joined Rotary around this time. I don’t remember this being a big conversation at home with my dad. He said it was happening and moved on. That was how my dad was.
One of my favorite things I did with my dad while he was in Rotary was to help him at the fairgrounds during the fair. Gate number 2 was my favorite to work at with him.
But I also remember helping in the parking lot of the fair one time and listening to his fellow Rotarian talking about being a spy in World War II. It was mesmerizing. I wanted to be there whether I was a girl or not. And my dad wanted me to be there whether I was his son or his daughter.
My daughters recently joined Boy Scouts. I went through two Girl Scout cookie sales with them and broke up one fist fight over a sale.
One of my daughters, when she was in kindergarten, also went to the bathroom by my car in the parking lot of the grocery store while still wearing her Girl Scout uniform and while I counted the Girl Scout cookie money in the car with another mom. I saw her, thought in my head I can’t believe she is doing this, kept counting the money and hoped the other mom wouldn’t notice. But being able to go to the bathroom outdoors is an asset in the Boy Scouts and that is a pretty significant summary of the differences between the two.
There are around five rules we have as a family. One of them is that God doesn’t make mistakes with how someone is made. My daughters have their own ideas for how they want to fit in the world and I believe they have that right.
One of my daughters is obsessed with horses and wants to be a cowgirl. She corrected me around the age of 5 that she wore a cowgirl hat, not a cowboy hat. I thought about it. She was right. If she’s wearing the hat it is no longer a cowboy hat, is it? And she continued to correct me until I remembered to say cowgirl hat.
These are the things I want to have conversations with my own dad on. It took me some time to appreciate my dad, especially in my teenage years.
I was lucky because life humbled me especially hard in my early twenties, and that experience changed my mind on a lot of things, including my dad. We worked really hard to bridge whatever gaps there were that come from being a person that is a genius and is pictured in the dictionary next to logic and a person that writes their own dictionary and is pictured in the dictionary next to emotion.
My dad started recycling because I wanted to recycle. He also started to say he loved me every time he talked to me because I needed to say it and hear it, not because he did.
I apply what I learned from my dad and my journey together to my parenting every day, including how I raise my daughters. What’s most important to my daughters is what they need to say and be, not what I think they need to say and be. And how I parent who they are tells them directly and indirectly what I think of them.
What I want them to know most is that they are loved the way they are, and there aren’t rules for who they want to be other than the rules they want to write for themselves.
It’s a different time. I feel as if the world is more open than it was when I was growing up. My daughters don’t ask the type of questions that I asked when I was growing up because they don’t see the same obstacles as I saw growing up as a girl. And I learn a lot from them.
One of my daughters wants to be a veterinarian. My other daughter wants to be a cowgirl ... not a cowboy, a cowgirl.