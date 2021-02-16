Age is just a number to stress. It affects everyone — from children to adults. That six-letter word is one of the things that inspired me to try CranioSacral Therapy and eventually become a CranioSacral therapist myself.
I wanted to provide people with the tools they need for the body to “self-correct.” I wanted to help them overcome emotional and physical trauma. I wanted to learn how to help others relax in a safe, healthy environment.
CST seemed like the natural route. It stood out to me because it creates complete relaxation, allowing for full body and mind awareness. It involves deep bodywork that frees restrictions within the central nervous system. Not only can this help with stress management and trauma relief, but it can also help you become more resilient against triggers.
One of the most underrated benefits of CST is helping you become more comfortable in your skin. I’ve seen this firsthand. It started with my daughter.
She was 3 at the time. Another therapist was treating her and asked me to join my little one on the table. When the session ended, we stepped down from the table and sat down. That’s when it happened (one of those big moments that sticks in your mind for years).
She hugged me. It was spontaneous and sweet.
CST helped her feel safer and more comfortable in her body. It was enough to embrace me, as if to say, “Thanks for bringing me here, Mom.”
Since that moment, whenever the opportunity presents itself — usually in postpartum treatments — I get the mother or father and child on the table together. I also use SomatoEmotional Release therapy techniques. SER is a tool that encourages kids and adults to put images to what they’re feeling, which can assist with self-correction.
This is simple with children because they’re so in touch with their imagination. In adults, the imagination process often creates heightened awareness and mindfulness that shifts their perspective and behavior. This creates lasting change in the body.
One patient from whom I’ve seen the most benefits of CST and SER is 5-year-old JJ, who has gross motor control problems and speech issues. The little guy has been through every therapy you could think of. While skeptical at first, his mother decided CST was worth a try.
After several sessions, JJ’s motor coordination improved. He became more mindful of his body and more coordinated while running. Today, he plays like any child should — full of joy. More than anything, CST helped him relax, and be more open and cooperative to his standardized therapies such as Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Speech Therapy, which we believe is the secret behind his improvements.
JJ’s mom said, “It’s as if CranioSacral Therapy was the missing piece of a neuro-motor puzzle, and it has had lasting benefits for my son. I would strongly recommend it to any parent who is looking for another therapy that may help their child.”
Here’s my advice if you’re interested in CST for your child:
(1) Let it be their decision. Give them the opportunity.
(2) Invite them to ask questions.
(3) Offer to be present during the session.
If you need guidance on talking to your children about going through CST, please come to me. CST is a fantastic tool for adults, and it can work wonders for kids, too.