Even if 2020 hadn’t been the craziest year ever, it seems New Year’s resolutions have become a bit of a thing of the past.
Truly, to expect to change one’s habits completely from one day to another, is to court failure in a big way. Indeed, according to a quick Google search, 80% of these resolutions don’t stick.
So how can we make progress on goals that we feel strongly about? If your goals include contributing to a more sustainable future, look no further — we’ve got you covered! Some of these suggestions can also help with other goals like saving money, better fitness and healthier eating. Read on!
Walk, ride your bike or take the bus
It is estimated that 90% of short trips (1 to 3 miles) in the U.S. are made by car. Combine your errands with your workout and you can save time, money, vehicle maintenance and more!
While this may seem overly simple, just thinking about what trips can be done without taking the car will get you going in the right direction. Also consider public transportation. Just check it out. You might be surprised to find it can work for you.
Refuse, reduce and recycle
With recycling more limited than ever, ensure only your aluminum, tin, paper and cardboard go in the bin — recycle what you can. When purchasing, look for items with less packaging, buy in bulk if applicable and avoid single-use products wherever you can. Refuse to buy items you don’t need!
BYO
Bring your own (water) bottle, plate, cup, bag, silverware, napkin and more. The waste generated by disposable items such as plastic ware, shopping bags and water bottles is staggering, and the costs associated with disposing of these items even more daunting. With a hint of foresight, the impact we can make here is astounding.
Save energy
Energy savings are everywhere, and saved energy is our most valuable energy source.
From insulating and sealing air leaks, LED bulbs, turning down the thermostat on your hot water heater, fixing water leaks and drips, there are resources all around you. Your utility can be a great partner, offering tips and resources, as well as rebates for making home efficiency upgrades. The SLC website is also a great place to start.
MYO
Make your own you name it! Aside from being more affordable, most items you can make yourself are healthier too. The biggest impact you can make here, in our opinion, is with making your own food.
Prepared and processed foods are nearly always higher in fat and sodium, and contain preservatives whose impacts are not fully understood. Things like popcorn, pancakes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cookies and more are often just as easy to make from scratch as from a bag or box (usually tastier too).
Other easily made, money-saving items include household cleaners and laundry and dishwasher detergent. Making your own items also eliminates a lot of waste generated by packaging materials. We like this frugal living website: Budget101.com.
Garden
For many, gardening can be a big hurdle, but you can take small steps and start out with easily grown items in a small raised bed or some basic container gardening to gain confidence. You will likely find that you do have the time, and that the rewards are better than sitting on the couch, watching TV. While you’re at it, MYO pest control!
If you start small, and gain confidence, you may find you want to do more and more. Pretty soon you’ll be a poster child for sustainable practices! For additional resources, questions or to get involved, visit our website www.slcww.org, email info@slcww.org or give us a call at 509-524-5218.