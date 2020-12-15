How many of us have spent hours or days wordsmithing the perfect mission, vision or values statement for a non-profit or business that we work or volunteer with?
Often this activity merits a work “retreat” or paid facilitation. Clearly articulating guiding principles allows for clear work place expectations, defines priorities and informs branding.
How many of us have taken similar effort to formalize values for our families, the primary organizational unit of most of our lives?
I first came across an example of such a document when visiting the house of a family for a church event. I needed to use the bathroom. I closed the door, sat on the toilet and found myself staring at a sheet of paper taped the door that read, “What it means to be a “Smith.”
In clear bullet points the page listed behaviors and core beliefs that guided this high-functioning, loving family. I was impressed and inspired.
Andy and I began to discuss the Asmus Family creed. What values did we hope to instill most deeply in our children? What principles did we want to have permeate our family interactions? How did we want to encourage our kids to engage with their wider community?
Over time we settled on three adjectives that we hope define our family culture. The list is written in sharpie on the white board in the kitchen, easy to read every day. “The Asmus Family is KIND, CAPABLE, CURIOUS.”
The message is simple and poignant. Regularly when I am at a parenting crossroads I refer back to these values. I ask questions like, “Will this decision reinforce the importance of being kind? Am I rewarding curiosity in learning over test scores and performance? Am I creating opportunities that allow for my kids to develop skills and be more self-reliant in the future?“
Having identified our core values, they become relevant reference point for all of us.
Perhaps in your family there is already a verse or family motto that serves this purpose. If not, the process of crafting such a statement or list can be a clarifying and connecting conversation for spouses and families. There is no right or wrong way to go about this. Your end product could be a few words, a sentence, a song. It could be taped on the bathroom wall or embroidered and framed above the mantle.
In the same way that our businesses and charities experience better results with clearly defined missions, visions and values, so too can our families benefit and become more positive launchpads for personal and shared growth.