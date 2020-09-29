As a parent, peace and tranquility is something I constantly yearn for and rarely obtain.
That quiet, calm state of mind is elusive in this day with the constant hustle many of us push ourselves into. Sometimes it feels impossible to break free, to take a breath and find a quiet moment. A lot of times it’s easier to just keeping pushing forward, ignoring the stress that’s building up inside, until you can’t anymore.
One moment you’re the ideal parent, patiently explaining for the umpteenth time why socks need to be changed daily. The next you’re upset about everything from the sink full of dishes (I emptied the dishwasher for a reason!) to the neighbor’s barking dog (why does it never stop?).
When I notice I’m in a downward spiral of stress-induced negativity, I do my best to stop, take a breath and make a plan to find peace. For a quick fix, that could be waking up early to read in the quietude of a still asleep home, taking a break from cooking dinner for a night, or hiding out working in the garden with noise-canceling headphones blocking out the calls for “MOM!”
For a more long-term remedy, I seek peace in the mountains. I’ve never experienced the level of contentment elsewhere that I reach while backpacking for multiple days. The stress put on my body by the heavy pack and arduous mileage is nothing compared to the stress of enduring a whining child. Responsibilities are minimal. All that’s required is the commitment to put one foot in front of the other. Time spent suffering in this primal way is soul cleansing for me and puts trivial at-home problems into perspective. I return refreshed, albeit exhausted, mosquito-bitten and trail-sore, and ready to take on whatever challenges are thrown my way.
Recently, the pandemic-induced stresses of life were taking their toll on me. To combat this, my husband and I decided to leave our son with grandparents to embark on an impromptu four-day backpacking trip in the gorgeous Eagle Cap Wilderness in Oregon. The Eagle Cap is one of our favorite go-to spots since you’re guaranteed to have incredible mountain views, plenty of solitude (if you avoid the popular lake basin) and endless trail options.
Since we risked going on a busy weekend, we woke up early Friday morning and pushed hard on our first day to reach Steamboat Lake, our main destination, before the weekend hikers made it in. It was a tough hike with many uphill miles and the majority of the trail exposed to unrelenting hot sun. Having been to this particular lake before, however, we knew the pain and torture would be well worth the effort.
It was surprisingly hot (in the high 80s), but the water at Steamboat was refreshingly cool, the mosquitos were barely noticeable, and our view of the lake from giant boulders lining the shore was perfect. We spent our first night in quiet solitude with the only noise being fish jumping out of the water and the wind in the trees.
Normally we would move on in the morning and cram as many miles in as we can to see as much as we can before heading home, but this trip we decided to take a lazy day. With no responsibilities or places to be, we did a little exploring around the lake to find a quiet spot to eat lunch, I read for a time in the hammock, our dog zoomed happily around chasing things, and I honestly have no idea what my husband did. It was peaceful, restorative and exactly what I needed. Unfortunately, our second night wasn’t nearly as picturesque as the first after an obnoxiously loud group camped close by. But what can you do?
On our third day we begrudgingly moved on, intending to head most of the way back to the trailhead for an easy hike home the following day. However, after stopping at Sky Lake for lunch, we just couldn’t leave. The charming little lake is just a blip on the map and hardly noticeable from the main trail. In fact, we’ve obliviously walked right past it a few times on previous trips. We were fortunate to have the lake to ourselves and I was beyond thrilled for the solitude after the night before. We spent the day with our feet in the water, drinking canned wine, and enjoying our last bit of mountain therapy before heading home.
The trip back down to our car was uneventful and bittersweet as I wasn’t ready to leave, but real life (and a shower) beckoned. We returned to Walla Walla quickly to rescue the grandparents from our son and spent the afternoon being regaled with tales of his weekend adventures. While I unpacked my backpack and tamed the garden, I heard all about the sandwich that fell in his lap and the yard sales he was forced to go. Eventually the question of what’s for dinner was posed and I couldn’t avoid the return to normalcy any longer.
With a bucketful of cherry tomatoes in hand from the out-of-control garden, a hungry child, and absolutely no desire to cook, I knew there was only one viable option available to me: Cherry Tomato Spaghetti.
Cherry Tomato Spaghetti is a
