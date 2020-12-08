Imagine how our life will be, if instead of complaining about the bad things, we do the opposite. How this will change our daily lives!
Let me tell you something that I have been practicing for a long time, and perhaps you could join me in this life-changing experience.
It all started long ago, 17 years to be exact, when I found out I was expecting my first child. I was so thrilled by the thought of holding my own child! There were no words to express what I was feeling at that time. We as mommies understand that feeling, without even having to explain it, right?
During that time I was working in a company as a customer service supervisor. I had always been very independent, and my husband cooperated with me as an independent worker, which made me glad.
I kept on working, until the day of my baby’s arrival. And that moment truly had a tremendous impact on my life. I realized that it was necessary to give up my independence to devote my love and care to my baby girl.
My husband worked as the supervisor of two pizzerias. However, we realized we were unable to raise a child with only his income.
My sister would babysit my girl, but somehow my baby would fall ill every week and we would have to spend almost all the money we had on doctor’s bills.
I attempted to return to my same occupation, which did not last very long due to my baby constantly getting sick. The situation was so desperate. We needed the money to afford all the baby formula, diapers and the other necessities of a baby.
Then my husband informed me that he had family living in the United States, in Gainesville, Georgia. We called one of his brothers who agreed to take us in his home.
By that time, I had another baby cooking in the oven, while having one already in my arms! After she was born, we had already moved to our own place in Georgia. My husband got a job installing appliances and he was doing fine, until they cut his paycheck in half.
Let me tell you, there were days that we didn’t have any food in the fridge, so he handled it by borrowing money from one of his brothers. To add to that, I was complaining about almost everything! Nothing seemed to make me happy, no matter how hard he tried. Things were so difficult for him.
Yet despite all of that I wasn’t able to see his struggle because I was so blinded with all of this anger building up inside of me. I constantly filled my mind with thoughts of going back to work so that I wouldn’t have to go through all of this.
Expensive childcare
I realized that childcare was so expensive! I remember one time when I was discussing this topic with my friends, they would complain that they were spending almost all their paycheck in childcare.
There were situations that made me feel as if I could have done more during these difficult times. Nevertheless, I knew that I would never neglect my children’s needs no matter what.
As life went on, my husband got another job – in construction this time. He started earning an adequate amount of money, but even then I kept on making a fuss. I was not content with him not spending enough quality time with me or that we had nothing. Everything he did was considered wrong in my opinion.
Even so, he just ignored my complaints and continued to focus on providing for the family. This was, and has been, his number one reason to live.
There was a particular day in my life, when I heard an inner voice telling me many wonderful things.
“You have all that you need to be the happiest woman in the entire world.”
“Look around you. You have a husband that will give his life for you and his children.”
“He always makes hard things look easy, and he’s hanging in there, even if he has to go out to work in temperatures below zero.”
“You have a healthy family, who loves and respects you.”
“You also have all the healthy food you asked for, a roof over your head, a warm home, and you are still complaining?”
“Wake up! You are blessed!” That was my Jesus talking to me! He took away the bitterness I was storing in my heart and in my head, in a blink of an eye.
Ever since that day when something seems to go wrong, I thank the Lord for it either way. I just set my mind that he has some special lesson to teach me, so I’m willing to learn from it.
This year appears to be taking a lot from all of us, but we’re warriors and we can conquer it!
With the kids home all day, we as parents suddenly have part of a role as the teacher. It isn’t an easy job, but we have learned more about technology. Isn’t it cool! Now we’re pros at having Zoom meetings, scanning documents, downloading files, etc.
We all have come a long way this year, overcoming numerous challenges, so we must not stop now! I’m feeling stronger than ever, and remember, What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger! Let’s encourage one another to end this year strong.