We are all aware of the impact parents have on children. Research has told us that the early years are the most important part of a child’s life.
Therefore, the impact of the parent on the child is huge. They are the creator of the child’s foundational neuro development. Positive or negative experiences can add up to shape a child’s development and can have lifelong effects.
As adults, unraveling the impact of these experiences can be costly. It can be a personal cost in years of counseling or a societal cost, such as prison or welfare systems.
Parenting impacts children. I try to make this part of the pie when I am discussing this with my children or with adults in my classes. I try to not leave this out.
It is staggering how we can imprint a child’s life. If we aren’t being self-reflective and aware of our behaviors, the impact can be lifelong.
Children are like sponges. They are watching and listening, trying to make sense of the world around them. We are the guides.
As a parent, I have made huge mistakes on how I handle things. The best part of my parenting is being reflective. I avail myself to my close friends to make sure I am not missing things.
When I was an instructional coach, I availed myself to my colleagues to make changes in my affect when coaching. I wanted to be better.
A while ago, I was in an interview for a position. I thought the interview went very well. I was surprised when I didn’t get the position. I asked the man who called me to deliver the news for feedback (always a hard job and I try to take the sting out of it by being kind).
“ I didn’t see your passion for children,” he said.
For a woman with seven children, two adoptive, former foster parent with a lifelong portfolio for being a champion for children, I was immediately deeply offended.
However, I know that reflection and being self-aware is critical for growth. So, I sat with that thought. I reflected on how I might have come across. I thought about how I could position my words in a way that my passion came across more clearly. I used the feedback instead of personalizing it. I didn’t try to figure out why he didn’t see it. I tried to figure out how I could show it more.
The same thing happened when I asked my close friend what quality is missing in regard to my approach to parenting my current teens. She said I needed to validate their emotions more so I could build the skill of empathy in them. I took that to heart. So often, I have always responded to my children’s feelings with pat answers like: “You’re fine.” “Tomorrow will be better.” I used her input to reflect.
I have not always been at this place in my life. I have grown to this place. I wish someone had taught me this part of parenting.
So often we forget this work when we are knee deep in diapers, work, relationships, finances and sleep schedules. However, in that chaos is the magic of growth for your child. Making sure that parents of young children know that in those hard days you are building a brain.
Your children are watching you communicate with your partner, other children, friends, grocery clerk and the car in front of you. So, work toward communicating with clarity and calm. Reflect on that and grow.
Your children are watching you be kind. Your children are watching your responses. Your children see your patience and they see your impatience. Your children see your smile when you are being brave. Your children see your strength and fortitude. They might not be able to name it, but they see it and they learn.
Your children see you advocate for them. They see you guide them with a firm but loving hand. Your children see humility and pride. Your children learn from how you take correction and apologize.
When we look at parenting like building a brain, a future empire of positive experiences, it changes the lens within which we execute our output. Visualize the brain you want to build by being reflective to your everyday chaos. This small act of love will ignite a future for a child. You are the imprint.
It is a high calling to be a parent. Reflect your best to your child and know that each new day is a chance to build a beautiful brain. It’s a gift to them, but in the process, it will be a gift to you.