I always say as an adoptive parent that my kids saved me from a life I pretended I could live.
Before my husband and I made the decision to become foster-to-adopt parents, we bought a large house that needed a lot of repairs. It is the kind of older house with a lot of character that translated tangibly into floors that sloped.
When you walked across the room one way, you could pick up speed since you would be technically walking downhil. Walking the other way, your calves would get a little sore from the incline.
After we bought the house, we didn’t have money to make the repairs since they were pretty drastic — like having to probably tear the house down and build a new one.
So I started buying “grown up” furniture to fill the house. We had a cherry wood table with a matching hutch that was really beautiful. We also had a set of Royal Albert china dishes displayed in the hutch that I can still see in my mind’s eye because it was beautiful and I have loved that china pattern since I was in high school.
But as beautiful and fun as these things were, it was still a life I pretended I could live. What I really wanted was to be a mom.
When I was younger I always wanted to be a foster parent and adopt kids. Both of my grandparents on my mom’s side had been orphaned as children. My grandpa grew up in an orphanage with his brothers, and my grandma was raised by an aunt.
I think this changed the kinds of conversations and concepts I had about family growing up. In college for one of my classes I wrote about what I wanted my future to look like. At that time, I envisioned having a large farm, raising chickens and cows, growing vegetables. The foster kids who lived there would love to do chores, and we would sing acapella while we made homemade bread.
Despite my parents’ best attempts at instilling the value of logic, I have persistently made most of my decisions solidly in the logic of emotion. That means I have done a lot of really “interesting” things.
This is sometimes hard to swallow about myself, but what I consistently find that consoles me the most is that my husband asked me to marry him, which makes him the most “interesting” between the two of us.
But we didn’t have the courage to pursue being foster parents or adopting until year after year of not having kids and feeling what life was like with really beautiful and really quiet furniture.
Today our life looks completely different. I don’t know what the wood is on our dining room table because the finish keeps coming off when I wipe it down so it’s three different colors. Our dishes don’t match, and I sometimes drink water out of old spaghetti jars.
I’m also starting to look really old. I used to think the premature aging was from the stress of parenting, but it’s actually just that I am getting old.
I don’t miss my youth and the quiet, beautiful furniture or using tablecloths and matching dishes. I do miss the neck I used to have, and I am OK with all the costs of this road I have chosen to travel.
On any given day in the United States, 100,000 children are legally free in foster care waiting for someone to make a choice based on emotion and risk. Parenting should be a privilege, not a right. But children having a family should be a right, not a privilege.