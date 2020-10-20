Kristi Schreiner-Huffey, CST-T, LMP, MSW, RYT-200, dedicates her life to helping others find inner peace and healing. She has long served the Walla Walla community, from counseling families and working on the Crisis team to massage therapy. Email her your questions to bluemoonhealingarts25@gmail.com, or visit www.bluemoonhealingarts.com today to book your first CST or massage session.