Spring is here and it is a wonderful time to take a moment to clean out your home and get into those nooks and crannies where dirt, dust and maybe a few “unremembered” things might be hiding.
According to several sources, the concept of spring cleaning is linked to several cultural and religious events dating back to 3000 b.c. Also, we as humans, tend to hole up during the winter months and have less energy so we find it a natural rhythm in the spring to clean when the weather starts to warm up.
As a professional organizer and life coach, clearing physical and mental clutter is extremely necessary to allow the SPACE for new wonderful things to come into your life be it a new pair of shoes, a new sofa or the love of your life.
Many times when I am working with clients, there is a lot of coaching we do to unpack some of the objections to clearing out clutter.
What are you holding onto that is keeping you stuck in a space of clutter?
- Your 10 pairs of “skinny” jeans that you just need to lose the “COVID-15” to get back into?
- Empty boxes that you might need some day?
- Your kid’s artwork that is stuffed in a box somewhere?
- Ten years of paperwork that you need to shred?
- Four bottles of half used shampoo?
- Sadness, anger or a need to control?
- All of these things and emotions are the clutter that hold you back from having the life you want.
Most clients that I work with get to the point where they just don’t know where to start.
I get it.
Life is complicated, hard and exhausting.
But by using my 5 tips to get and stay organized, you will have some little wins and little wins turn into big wins when done consistently over time. It’s a little bit like compounding interest.
Did you know that our brains cannot take big sweeping changes? As a trauma informed life coach, I understand how our brain responds to clutter. We perceive it as a threat and it causes our critter brain to activate and we go into fight or flight mode. To be honest, there are five reactions to stress or trauma that you need to be aware of. The reason is, one of these reactions just might be sabotaging your subconscious and therefore your success in getting your space in order.
- Fight — You say to yourself — “It’s really not that bad” as you create a path in the garage so you can get to the extra fridge.
- Flight — You leave town as often as possible so you don’t have the time to deal with the clutter.
- Freeze — You’re overwhelmed and have NO idea where to start so you do nothing.
- Please — You keep apologizing over and over again for how messy or cluttered your space is.
- Fatigue — You give up and go to bed or turn on Netflix and veg out with a glass of wine.
Now is a perfect time to start to edit your things and your life before the fun of summer begins. I want to share with you my top five tips to get and keep you organized with minimal amounts of stress.
My 5 top tips for staying organized
- Start small — Set an alarm on your phone for how much time you have. Be it 15 minutes or an hour. Put on your headphones and rock out to a great playlist and focus for that amount of time on ONE area of your home. Do not allow any distractions (unless someone is bleeding).
- Use clear bins — We do not know what we have or how much of it we have if we can’t see it. Use clear bins everywhere in your house!
- Edit often — If you consistently edit what you are using, not using or wearing, it makes keeping things in order easier. I have a basket in my closet and when I get dressed every morning if I don’t love what I put on, it goes in the donation basket. Then once a week it goes to Goodwill.
- Use the one-touch rule — If something is in your hand, put it away, file it away or throw it away.
- Likes with likes — This is fundamental to staying organized. Storing like things together makes sense to the brain. My hats and gloves are together, my exercise pants are in one drawer and my house lounging pants are all stored together. I recently organized my hall closet with dog poop bags, the dog leashes, my heavy winter coat, my fanny pack, and tennis shoes. This way I am not going to five different places in my house to take the dogs on a walk. It saves me time and mental energy.
There you have it! Five easy ways you can organize your life starting today without getting overwhelmed or stressed. Just like practicing a sport, these actions done everyday will become second nature and pretty soon, your space will flow with ease!
Happy cleaning!