A Hermiston man reported missing Aug. 20 has died, a report on behalf of his family said today.
“Daniel was found yesterday evening near Olive Lake, and it’s with much sadness that we share that Daniel has passed away,” a post on a social media page dedicated to Daniel Lincoln's search said.
Olive Lake is located in the Umatilla National Forest west of Baker City.
No further information about what happened was available.
“A special thank you to Umatilla County Sheriff Department for their efforts in helping us find Daniel,” the post said. “Though it is not the outcome we were praying for, Daniel is coming home.”
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist in the search Aug. 21, after a ping on Lincoln’s cellphone showed a location southwest of Ukiah, near Soap Hill Road and Bridge Road, according to previous reports.
Lincoln, 37, had last been seen driving his 2010 black Jeep.
The search for him was suspended Aug. 25 after search and rescue teams put in 86 searcher operation hours looking for him. That included flights by the Civil Air Patrol and a volunteer from Heppner, using a private plane.