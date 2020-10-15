The creation of family-friendly workplaces through the pandemic and beyond will be the topic of a business resource town hall this month.
With COVID-19 restrictions changing the landscape of working and studying while managing families and distancing, the meeting will explore best practices for family-friendly workplaces, an announcement said.
The Oct. 22 meeting is part of an ongoing Business Resource Town Hall series hosted by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, city of Walla Walla and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation. The Early Learning Coalition joins as a partner on the latest effort.
The meeting will be led by author and speaker Dave Mitchell, featuring a panel of representatives from child care, business and nonprofit sectors.
It will touch on impacts of working from home, virtual education and social distancing on families and employers, as well as practices in communicating and meeting the needs of employers and employees, the announcement said.
The event will take place via Zoom and live feed on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Those interested in attending will be able to do so through the Chamber’s website, wwvchamber.com.