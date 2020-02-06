Family fields flood with gratitude

This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction.
At the home Bob and Cindy Gregoire have owned since 1976, at least 3 inches of water had invaded the basement by 5 p.m. today, the worst flooding the family has seen there.
As the day’s light was leaving the sky, Cindy’s sister, Ginna Traina, was walking back and forth along the perimeter of the riverfront property, video-chatting with Cindy, who is dry and warm in Arizona.
The house sits just off Old Milton Highway. Yellowhawk Creek runs along one side, while the Walla Walla River is slightly farther away.
By evening, both waters had merged into a temporary lake at the Gregoire address.
“This is what the front looks like, Cindy,” Traina said, lifting her phone to capture the view, which included water halfway up shed walls, water heading up the driveway and cutting off a walkway back to the house.
The garage had been evacuated of cars earlier, Traina said, adding that when she left the house at noon, only one back field had flooded slightly.
“When I came back home two hours later, it had flooded the circular driveway.”
Over the phone, Gregoire said the property has not been under water since 1996.
That was bad, she said, “but not like this.”
In what the Gregoires and Traina consider extraordinary luck, crews from Walla Walla-based Clean Home Restoration were able to come almost immediately and begin running four sub-pumps to clear the water.
By 6:30 p.m., a larger pump had to be brought in, Traina said.
“It’s looking pretty serious.”
With dark descending, Monica Creeley stopped to talk.
“I live on Springdale Road, right around the corner,” she said, noting her property sits higher, and she’s not too worried water will reach her home.
Laura Hall, whose house also borders Yellowhawk Creek on nearby Triangle K Road, was also worried about the floodwaters.
Horses and goats from neighboring properties had been evacuated earlier, Hall said, but a neighbor’s shed had been moved at least 50 feet by flood waters.
“It’s probably a lot farther now,” she added, showing videos of the damage on her phone.
Despite the damage and worry, Traina was able to see light.
“We’re blessed that we’re all safe and that this company is amazing.”