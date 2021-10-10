For the second year, families from across Milton-Freewater and nearby came together at the Frazier Farmstead Museum on Saturday, Oct. 9, just as autumn begins to become apparent, for free games, snacks and fun at the Family Fall Festival.
Apples donated by Earl Brown & Sons were cut into chunks before being ground up and pressed into an unfiltered, dark amber cider, which was given away for free alongside grilled hot dogs. Small children vied for prizes while playing a number of games manned by students from the McLoughlin High School Key Club.
Volunteers also provided live music, folk dance and other entertainment throughout the day.
Started in 2019, the community event was canceled like so many other cultural programs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned for the second time to bring a little joy to area families, said Museum Director Linda Whiting. The event doesn’t help the museum raise funds, but it does give them a chance to give back, she said.
“It takes more money than we earn,” Whiting said. “This is just a good community event that we want to offer to people.”
The historical site where the festival took place was founded by Rachel and William Frazier, Texas homesteaders who traveled west with their seven children in tow after the Civil War. They were headed for the Willamette Valley, but as often happened with those traveling across the country hundreds of years ago, things didn’t quite go as planned. With another baby on the way, the Frazier’s ended up settling just a little ways south of Walla Walla.
It’s not clear whether William Frazier simply liked the poet John Milton, or if it was because the first postmaster was from Milton, New York, or if the name came because there were three mills in town. Either way, the place the Frazier’s settled eventually got its name: Milton. Nearly 100 years later, after a few New World disputes and squabbles, the town merged with neighboring Freewater, ending up with its current hyphenated name.
All the while, the Frazier family maintained a presence in the town they had helped to found. Two Frazier grandchildren eventually donated the land currently leased by the museum, making the historical landmark open to the public.
Now, the museum is managed by a 13-member board, which works to bring educational and community opportunities to Milton-Freewater. Alongside complimentary entertainment and snacks, a handful of local vendors were also invited to set up on the farmstead grounds, including ones hawking baked goods from home-baking operation Miss Angela’s Mercantile and Angora bunny wool socks from Dream Ranch.
For the first time, a tipi was also erected, providing a place for children to learn traditional Native folktales. In front, a reader board provides educational information on the history of the Walla Walla, Umatilla and Cayuse peoples.
There aren’t always a lot of options for family-friendly fun in the area, Whiting said, so the museum is happy to take time out of the year to provide that space for community gatherings.
“We don’t want the museum to be a stuffy old place, we want it to be used” Whiting said. “We want it to be a gathering place: we have weddings here, we let class reunions and family reunions come here. And the Fall Festival is just a way of saying, we love Milton-Freewater, come have some fun.”
