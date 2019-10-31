A family was displaced this afternoon when a duplex erupted in flames.
Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 firefighters arrived at 12:07 p.m. to the 800 block of Whitman Street.
WWFD Capt. Todd Stubblefield said the five residents were already out when crews arrived and no one was injured. He added he was unsure who lived there, but they were being helped by the American Red Cross.
"It was pretty bad," Stubblefield said of the fire and damages.
He added the cause is under investigation.