Several families were evacuated from their homes early this morning after a fire erupted.
Walla Walla police responded at 12:26 a.m. to the 200 block of North Fifth Avenue for an "unknown problem," according to the Walla Walla Police Department's social media page. People were heard yelling in the background of a call to 911, the post stated.
Responding officers saw the "multi-family structure" in flames and evacuated the families from the building. One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause is being investigated.