Sunday fire

Firefighters battle Sunday's blaze on North Fifth Avenue.

 Courtesy image

Several families were evacuated from their homes early this morning after a fire erupted.

Walla Walla police responded at 12:26 a.m. to the 200 block of North Fifth Avenue for an "unknown problem," according to the Walla Walla Police Department's social media page. People were heard yelling in the background of a call to 911, the post stated.

Responding officers saw the "multi-family structure" in flames and evacuated the families from the building. One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause is being investigated.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.