A fall fundraiser will benefit the Walla Walla Valley Farm to School, a program in area public schools and under the auspices of the Sustainable Living Center in Walla Walla.
T-shirts are on sale to support WWVF2S, which seeks to inspire a healthy community through food, farm and garden experience.
"We believe that a healthy community is not only physically and mentally well, but also cares for the environment and supports a strong local economy," said Erendira Cruz, executive director of the Sustainable Living Center.
Students are connected with food in their school gardens and cafeterias in an effort to help them choose foods that are good for their bodies, the environment and the surrounding agricultural community.
"By supporting this campaign, you will not only be visually advocating for a healthy, thriving community, you will also be supporting our capacity to provide hands-on garden and cooking education for school kids throughout the year," according to the T-shirt promotion at bonfire.com.
Find out more about the T-shirts at ubne.ws/tshirts. Details about the program are at slcww.org/farm-to-school or email farmtoschool@slcww.org.
