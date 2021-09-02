Fair-ly reported: Snippets from the 2021 Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days

Fairs are in Rob Phillips’ blood.
He loves everything about a fair — the animals, the families, the exhibits and, like us all, the food.
“I won’t eat a corn dog any other time of the year, but come the fair and I’ll eat six or seven,” Phillips said Thursday, Sept. 2.
That affection made it an easy “yes” for him when Walla Walla County Fairgrounds manager Greg Lybeck asked Phillips to come and do what he does best — write about living life — for the 2021 fair.
Phillips retired from a career in advertising four years ago but continues a 30-year tradition of writing an outdoors column for the Yakima Herald Republic newspaper. He’s kept his fingers in several other pies, including county fairs.
Phillips met Lybeck at Central Washington State Fair in his role as a marketer for the Yakima fair. Lybeck liked the newsletter Phillips was producing there and asked him to bring that effort to Walla Walla.
And he is, walking around the fairgrounds and gathering interesting factoids and tidbits to put in his daily reporting for "Frontier Times."
Take, for example, the Thursday, Sept. 2 edition, where Phillips pulled President Abraham Lincoln onto the printed stage, er, page.
“In a speech given at the Wisconsin State Fair on Sept. 30, 1859, President Abraham Lincoln said: ‘Agricultural fairs are becoming an institution of the country; they bring us together, and thereby make us better acquainted, and better friends than we otherwise would be.’”
Those words ring as true today as they did 162 years ago, Phillips said, noting Lincoln’s speech went on to tout fairs as being the showcase for the agricultural products of the country.
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days has a 155-year tradition of doing just that, showing and promoting all the livestock, fruits, vegetables and grains grown in our region, Phillips tells his readers.
He previewed the Lainey Wilson concert set for 9 p.m., noting the event is free to everyone inside the gates and that Wilson is on her way up with her song, "Things a Man Outta Know," which made it onto the charts.
"This is a great chance to catch a new singer who is bound for big things!" Phillips wrote in true advertising style. "You'll be able to say you saw her when."
Walking the grounds, the reporter found himself impressed with Daryl Hopson’s horse-drawn rigs parked in the Pavilion.
Hopson, a certified public accountant, served on the fair board for eight years and as fair manager from 2015-2016. In 2017 he had a horse-drawn omnibus constructed in Poland and shipped to Seattle, then trucked to Walla Walla.
The vehicle can carry 20 passengers, and beautifully so, Phillips writes, adding that the word "bus” is derived from old English “omnibus,” a public vehicle designed to transport a large number of people.
Phillips throws in a couple of jokes and folk wisdom into each edition, such as “Don’t argue with an idiot … people watching may not be able to tell the difference,” before the day’s stories get printed out on 11x17-inch paper.
The Frontier Times gets distributed to fair employees and the instant village of vendors that springs up whenever there is a fair.
“It’s just letting people know what is going on. A lot of times they get in their 10-by-10 booth and never see what’s going on,” Phillips said.
“People come into town and they don’t know the history of the fair, for example.”
His reporting is quick and on the spot, but Phillips hopes it builds a sense of unity for the five days people are immersed in the fair season here, he said.
“We have our own community, we have our own security, it’s a microcosm. And to have a little newspaper each day … Many people thanked us, a lot of them had never seen one before.”