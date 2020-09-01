Chris Bjornberg is standing ready.
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center director is launching an ongoing series of “Ask the Director” events via Facebook’s “live” function to provide medical center updates and answer questions.
The first event is Wednesday at noon.
The “Ask the Director” post will pop up on the Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page Wednesday and for future such events. Participants will be able to ask Bjornberg questions via chat.
No registration or reservation is required, and Bjornberg will answer as many questions as time allows.
The first initial event will be about 20 minutes, VA spokesperson Linda Wondra said.
“We want to see how it works, we really want to get something rolling since we can’t do face-to-face events,” she said.
Other types of virtual events are being planned, Wondra said.
Bjornberg said he values communicating directly with veterans.
“VA has been going through a lot of changes in these past few months, and I want to address your concerns about your health care and how we are working to provide a safe environment for you when you come to your VA for care,” he said.
For more information go to ww.facebook.com/VAWallaWalla.