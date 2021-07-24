Walla Walla County is now in the highest category of drought, classified "exceptional," requiring that the city of Walla Walla use well water to supplement its regular water resources from Mill Creek.
Water customers may notice a change in the taste and temperature of the water, per a report from the National Drought Mitigation Center.
City officials reported July 23 that the municipal water division would supplement the surface water from the Mill Creek watershed. Increasingly dry conditions require taking water from one or more of the city's seven walls to meet demand.
Usually, 80 to 90% of Walla Walla's drinking water is treated surface water from the Mill Creek watershed.
Now, the city will start drawing from one well and go to a second, or more, well water source if necessary. Doing so increases the cost of providing water, the report noted.
When the wells are turned on, customers may notice changes in the temperature and taste of water, the report noted, and each well is tested before use to ensure that it continues to meet all state and federal drinking water standards.
The wells pump water from the deep basalt aquifer, which is expanded on in a previous U-B article.
Specifically, residential water customer demand, low streamflow and stream level requirements at Kooskooskie, a dozen or so miles up Mill Creek, are contributing to the need to use well water.
Residents are asked to conserve water. Weekly records of water use are kept. During the week of July 19, 17.34 average gallons of water per day were used by city customers.
The city of Walla Walla publishes weekly water conservation tips on its conservation webpage in partnership with Walla Walla Community College. More information about using and conserving water during a drought is also available on the Washington State Department of Ecology website.