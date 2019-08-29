A former Walla Walla City Councilman and mayor died last week.

Arlo A. James, died Aug. 20 at age 87, just two days before his birthday on Aug. 22. He was born in 1931 in Utah, and after high school joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951, serving two years during the Korean War, according to U-B archives.

He returned to his father’s ranch in Utah and married Joleen Monson in 1953. They had three girls and one boy.

He attended the California College of Mortuary Science in L.A. and graduated in 1959, as well as Weber State College and the University of Utah, where he studied business administration. He moved to Walla Walla in 1968. He was a funeral director for 20 years and a real estate agent before entering politics.

James’ political career included serving on the Walla Walla City Council from 1972-1974 and as mayor from 1974-1976. He then ran for Walla Walla County commissioner in 1976, but lost to Felix Fletcher. However, he returned to City Council.

In 1978, he married Glorene DeFord and took many road trips on a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle before his health failed. He also worked in many other businesses, including realty, welding and pawn shops.

His celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1821 S. Second Ave., Walla Walla, with an inurnment following at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens on Northeast Myra Road in College Place.

Instead of flowers, family asks people to donate to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital’s school program through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder or by calling 525-1150.