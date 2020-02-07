You are the owner of this article.
Evacuation order issued

Mill Creek high water
High water on Mill Creek at the Kooskoskie area on Mill Creek Road on Thursday afternoon.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

A Level 3 mandatory evacuation order is in place for Walla Walla County’s Mill Creek residents beginning at Seven Mile Road to the Oregon border.

Walla Walla County Emergency Management Department Director Liz Jessee said the American Red Cross has established a shelter at Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion for affected residents and is accepting livestock that need shelter.

People are asked not to call 9-1-1 except in serious or life-threatening conditions.

Other road closures in place in Walla Walla County are as follows:

  • Last Chance Road, between Missionand Stovall roads.
  • All of Scenic Loop Road, off of Five Mile Hill.
  • U.S. Highway 12 at Preston Avenue in Waitsburg, between Main and Garden streets.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers education in the Walla Walla Valley. She also writes a column, Home Place, usually highlighting family life and slices of local life.