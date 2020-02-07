Evacuation order issued

A Level 3 mandatory evacuation order is in place for Walla Walla County’s Mill Creek residents beginning at Seven Mile Road to the Oregon border.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management Department Director Liz Jessee said the American Red Cross has established a shelter at Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion for affected residents and is accepting livestock that need shelter.
People are asked not to call 9-1-1 except in serious or life-threatening conditions.
Other road closures in place in Walla Walla County are as follows:
- Last Chance Road, between Missionand Stovall roads.
- All of Scenic Loop Road, off of Five Mile Hill.
- U.S. Highway 12 at Preston Avenue in Waitsburg, between Main and Garden streets.
