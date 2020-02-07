Evacuated residents fret over properties on Mill Creek

Thursday night at around 1 or 2 a.m., Dave Knight and his guest were editing a documentary when they heard water hitting the rocks in Mill Creek.
Knight, who lives at 22 Hummingbird Place off Mill Creek Road, knocked on his neighbor Gary Peter’s door. Peter lives at 124 Kooskooskie Road.
Peter called 911, sheriff’s deputies and fire trucks came and told everyone in the area to evacuate.
“I’d say it’s about 2 to 3 feet inside the house,” Knight said, referring to the water level. He was scared the house might be taken with the rushing water.
The downstairs level is destroyed and filled with water, he said.
“Water was rushing like a torrent,” said Peter.
They left their homes and drove to the Red Cross Emergency Service site at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavilion in the middle of the night and were still waiting at 8 a.m. today to see when they could go home.
Peter said the flooding came from mountain run off, which burst the rock wall along Mill Creek. The water flooded the neighborhood of around 52 units and anything in its path.
“We just built a virtual four keyboard organ. I hope it’s not under water right now,” said Knight.
They were also worried about their video files and footage they had spent hours and hours on.
Knight hopes his trailer is OK so he will have a place to stay.
Peter said he had a whole surround-sound system that could be damaged, remembering he does not have flood insurance.
People from the same area as Knight and Peter came to Red Cross as well and went to stay at hotels nearby.
Some may have to be airlifted by helicopter out of the area due to road conditions, said Knight.
Red Cross is stationed at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavillion, 363 Orchard St., with cots, blankets and bottled water.