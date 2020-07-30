The Washington Invasive Species Council and the Washington Department of Natural Resources are asking state residents to check their trees for invasive insects.
Invasive species are non-native organisms. When they are introduced to a new environment, they do not have natural predators or diseases to keep their growth in check.
Once established, they may damage the economy, environment, recreation and sometimes human health, according to the announcement from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation office.
August is the best time to spot wood-boring insects outside of trees, the release stated.
Officials are looking out for four insects: the invasive longhorned beetle, the emerald ash borer, the spotted lanternfly and the Asian giant hornet.
“Invasive insects impact our healthy forests and, in turn, destroy timber we manage that provides funding for schools, local services and our counties,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “The damage also increases fire risk and restricts recreation opportunities.”
Trees play a vital role in the state economy by providing environmental benefits through clean air, habitat for wildlife and healthy waterways supporting salmon and other fish, Franz said.
“Tree loss from invasive species is something that we can avoid by stopping the spread of invasive insects,” she said. “The public plays a key role in this effort as our eyes on the ground.”
The invasive longhorned beetle is not known to be established in Washington today, but has been found before and stopped before spreading.
Larvae of this large beetle feeds on and in the wood of a tree. As an adult, it emerges through holes that further weaken the tree. It is destructive to hardwood trees.
A small, wood-boring beetle, the emerald ash borer, attacks and kills ash trees. The larvae burrow under the tree’s bark, eat the sapwood, damage the bark, and leave the foliage and tree to die.
The insect is not known in Washington but is spreading westward from the eastern United States.
The spotted lanternfly, a piercing, sucking insect, feeds on sap from a variety of trees, including apples, cherries, grapes, plums, walnuts and hops. It has not been spotted in Washington but was intercepted in California.
The Asian giant hornet, last spotted in Whatcom County, kills honey bees and a few can destroy their hives. They enter a “slaughter phase” where they kill bees by decapitating them, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
“They then defend the hive as their own, taking the brood to feed their own young.”
They are not typically aggressive to humans but will attack those threatening their colony nesting in the ground. The hornet can sting multiple times and has venom that can cause serious injury, or in some cases, death, according to the Washington State Recreation and Conservation office.
To avoid introducing these invasive insects to different environments, officials request the public to leave firewood at home when traveling and instead buy it in the area it will be burned. Moving wood can move the invasive insects hiding there.
Insects can also hitchhike onto bags and boxes. When traveling locally or moving to a new area, check bags and boxes to make sure they are insect-free, the release stated.
The Council requests that people not kill invasive insects. There are species that look like invasive insects but aren’t actually problematic, said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council.
Instead, they request people take photos of the invasive insects and send the information through the Washington Invasives mobile app or to ubne.ws/invasive.
“Taking just a few minutes to check the trees in your yard can go a long way to ensuring that the forests we all love today are still here tomorrow,” Franz said.