EMS levy maintains current rate, standard

Walla Walla County voters have a choice in the Feb. 11 special election about how they will continue funding their emergency medical services.
The EMS levy — passed by voters every six years since 1990 — taxes 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value and expires Dec. 31, 2020.
That rate is again on the ballot, and if passed by a simple majority of more than 50% would run from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 2027.
Ballots will be mailed this week and must be postmarked no later than Feb. 11 for validation.
Voters also can return ballots by drop-box or in-person by 8 p.m. on election day at the Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office, 310 W. Poplar St.
About $2.9 million was received from the tax last year, Walla Walla Fire Department Chief Bob Yancey said. And about $3.39 million is expected in 2020, according to Lowana Brodhead, Walla Walla County’s chief deputy assessor.
The amount for 2020 was estimated by multiplying the county’s total estimated property value ($6,785,790,853) by 0.50, then dividing by 1,000, she said.
Funds go to eight rural fire districts along with College Place and the city of Walla Walla, covering more than 1,200 square miles and more than 60,000 residents and visitors. A portion also pays for running the county’s EMS office.
The amount each district receives is based on the assessed value of the property in each fire agency’s jurisdiction, the population, and the annual number of medical calls.
That includes calls an agency responds to outside their jurisdiction, so the city of Walla Walla is compensated somewhat for the additional calls outside its jurisdiction when it sends aid to districts that need paramedics because more medical calls add to the percentage of the levy received.
For example, Yancey said, last year WWFD received about $1.5 million. He said the amount could change slightly year to year, and might deviate a bit more this year, as College Place began providing basic life support transport in 2018. Walla Walla and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 still provided advanced life support.
He said the department also didn’t have to take money from the the city’s general fund in 2019 — the first time in four years. In 2018, he said, about $400,000 was transferred for EMS support, and in 2017, about $300,000.
The reason Walla Walla didn’t have to move money from the general fund last year was because retroactive payments were received from the state’s Ground Emergency Medical Transportation program, Yancey said.
The GEMT program brings the amount paid by Medicaid up to what Medicare pays, he said, making both amounts about 40% of what it actually costs WWFD to provide the service.
He said both “tell you how much they’re going to pay” no matter the cost, which can cause budget strains, as in years past. Walla Walla has received about $40,000 per month since the beginning of 2019, he said, so the chunk of change allowing the department not to dip into the general fund won’t be seen this year.
The state passed the GEMT in the 2015-2016 legislative session, but Walla Walla didn’t receive payment until last year because “it’s a very complicated process” to submit paperwork, he said.
“They request so much information and data,” Yancey said. “It’s just a very long process.”
Additionally, levy money by law can be used only for EMS, such as training, equipment (defibrillators, ambulances, medical supplies, and more) and personnel. The money also helps ensure EMS doesn’t take money meant for fire protection, according to officials.
The levy can be imposed for six consecutive years, 10 consecutive years or permanently.
“The current EMS levy provides a minimum level of funding that does not cover the cost of training and equipping fire personnel for emergency medical responses,” a county EMS flyer stated.
Yancey said the levy funds 45% of WWFD’s budget, so if voters didn’t pass the levy “it would be a huge loss of revenue.”
He said likely the measure would go again to voters in November, but if that didn’t work, drastic cuts likely would have to be made among personnel, he said, unless the city could figure out another revenue source.
But he was hopeful.
“We’ve seen good support from the public,” he said. “I don’t have any indication it won’t pass, but it’s always a gamble when you put something to the voters. The good thing about this is they’re (voters) used to paying it.”