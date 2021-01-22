The emergency warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St., Walla Walla, will be open Friday and Saturday night, said volunteer coordinator Merri Anne Huber in a release.
The center opens at 7 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s Friday night.
"The temperature on Sunday night looks like it will be above the threshold for opening that night. Monday and Tuesday are questionable at this point, and we will determine opening on Monday," Huber said.
The church is following all COVID-19 guidance, including distancing sleeping spots, screening for fever and requiring masks at all times except for sleeping, eating and drinking.
Unhoused people in need of shelter should first try the city’s Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave., and the Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.
Male volunteers are needed. For more information, call Huber at 541-861-9055. Volunteers will be screened before beginning their service.