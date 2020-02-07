Emergency shelters, volunteers spring up amid flooding

Emergency shelters began to take form this morning as residents evacuated their homes for safety amid rising and roaring floodwaters.
In acts of solidarity, community and help, volunteers have offered everything from sandbag packing and horse trailers to pasture-sharing and meals as people from the Kooskooskie area to Milton-Freewater left their properties.
How many residents will need help is too soon to know, said Heather Lee, public information officer for Walla Walla County Emergency Management.
“We’re a little dynamic with what we’re dealing with,” Lee said early this morning.
With such an active incident, the number of users is hard to predict.
Walla Walla County commissioners joined this morning with others in Columbia County declaring a state of emergency.
Lee said air resources were checking to ensure residents in the evacuated area had all made it out safely.
The Red Cross has established shelter at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavilion, 363 Orchard St., and is also accepting livestock in need of shelter.
The shelter is needed as residents on Mill Creek Road, starting at 6549 Mill Creek Road to the Oregon border, were under a Level 3 mandatory evacuation.
Meanwhile, across the state line, the city of Milton-Freewater announced this morning shelter at the McLoughlin High School gym, Ferndale Elementary and the city’s Community Building as everything east of Highway 11, from south Main Street to the river, was evacuated.
Things took a turn for the worse when the city declared that the levee had failed and evacuations were increasing as police officers went door-to-door to get citizens out of harm’s way.
Those unable to get to a shelter were offered transportation through public transit at the South Main bus shelters.
Residents throughout the city were told to have a plan in place for complete evacuation.
Waitsburg Christian Church also established itself as a place for those seeking shelter. Pastor Matthew Wyatt posted a call on social media for air mattresses, blankets and pillows.
At Koncrete Industries, another call went out for volunteers to fill sandbags after the roughly 1,200 filled Thursday night were nearly gone by morning. The same was happening at the Columbia County Public Works Department with the call-to-volunteers.
The sand-bagging began again this morning around 9:30 a.m. at Koncrete Industries.
At Mr. Ed’s in Walla Walla, free pancake breakfasts were offered to emergency service workers and evacuees, while Waitsburg Christian Church set up breakfast in partnership with the Waitsburg Grocery Store and Waitsburg School District.
Acts of kindness and generosity outside of the danger are most needed, Lee said.
“Those sorts of supportive things in the community are always wonderful,” she said.
The greater and more ongoing need will be food, he said.
Three displaced families were expected to take shelter overnight at the church. But more are expected. Notwithstanding the overnight accommodations, about 40 people had arrived for breakfast.
Wyatt said lunch and dinner are expected to be served there and will be offered throughout the emergency.
Dozens upon dozens of families were expected to report to multiple shelters around the area throughout the day today.
Check back with union-bulletin.com and on our Facebook page throughout the day to keep up to date on volunteer opportunities.