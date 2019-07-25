Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:29 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block Crescent Street.
Monday
3:53 p.m. — Assault, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
Sunday
6 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block Myrtle Street, man arrested.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
1:26 p.m. — Berries stolen from backyard, 100 block Northwest 11th Avenue.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
5:06 p.m. — Theft, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:22 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Highway 339 Milton-Freewater.
8:02 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police
Wednesday
3:56 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11, milepost 35, near Stateline Road; no injuries, one vehicle towed.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:45 p.m. — Tasha L. Rae, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license, refusing to cooperate with an officer, and making false statements to a public servant.
9:45 p.m. — Andrea M. Olson, for investigation of residential burglary-domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief, furtively carrying a dangerous weapon, and third-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
12:35 p.m. — Howard D. Allan III, for investigation of two counts DOC violation.