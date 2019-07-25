Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

11:29 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block Crescent Street.

Monday

3:53 p.m. — Assault, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.

Sunday

6 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block Myrtle Street, man arrested.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

1:26 p.m. — Berries stolen from backyard, 100 block Northwest 11th Avenue.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

5:06 p.m. — Theft, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

3:22 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Highway 339 Milton-Freewater.

8:02 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Oregon State Police

Wednesday

3:56 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11, milepost 35, near Stateline Road; no injuries, one vehicle towed.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:45 p.m. — Tasha L. Rae, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license, refusing to cooperate with an officer, and making false statements to a public servant.

9:45 p.m. — Andrea M. Olson, for investigation of residential burglary-domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief, furtively carrying a dangerous weapon, and third-degree theft.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

12:35 p.m. — Howard D. Allan III, for investigation of two counts DOC violation.