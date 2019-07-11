Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:16 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block North Second Avenue, suspect arrested.

4:43 p.m. — Fight, 300 block Myrtle Street.

1:53 p.m. — Vehicle stolen overnight, 200 block South Palouse Street.

8:53 a.m. — Window shot with pellet gun, 1100 block Olive Street.

Tuesday

6:16 p.m. — Vehicle theft overnight, 1300 block Modoc Street.

6:16 p.m. — 1996 Honda Accord stolen, 1700 block Plaza Way.

10:37 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 400 block West Maple Street.

9:13 a.m. — Furniture stolen, 1500 block Catherine Street.

8:10 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block North 13th Avenue.

Monday

3:27 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 200 block Green Street.

3:12 p.m. — Theft, 700 block Pleasant Street.

12:03 p.m. — Silver 1996 Honda Civic stolen, 300 block West Moore Street.

5:17 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 1000 block West Chestnut Street.

July 4

12:01 p.m. — Gray and orange bicycle stolen, front of Maple Counter Cafe, 209 E. Alder St.

College Place

Wednesday

8:16 a.m. — Checks stolen and cashed, 500 block Southwest Third Street.

Umatilla County

today

4:41 a.m. — Grass fire, Gerking Flat and Piper roads, Athena.

Wednesday

5:21 p.m. — Burglary, Summers Lane, Milton-Freewater.

11:07 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Northeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.

8:45 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block North Water Street, Weston.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

8:14 a.m. — Burglary, Isenhower Cellars, 3471 Pranger Road, Walla Walla.

Monday

12:16 p.m. — Ryobi Pressure Washer stolen, 600 block Southwest Sixth Street, Walla Walla.

9:27 a.m. — John Deere 4x2 Gator stolen, 1000 block Gardea Road, Touchet.

7:40 a.m. — Four-wheeler stolen, Nutrien Ag Solutions, 3159 Melrose St., Walla Walla.

Arrests

Walla Walla

today

6:30 a.m. — Eric R. Vanzandt, for investigation of DOC violation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Wednesday

4 p.m. — Lavanndre M. Sabb, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

8:15 p.m. — Manuel A. Sanchez, for investigation of vehicle theft, third-degree malicious mischief and threats to kill-domestic violence, and resisting arrest.

College Place

Wednesday

7 p.m. — Travis L. Hackett, for investigation of two counts being a fugitive.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

12:31 p.m. — Edward P. Humbert, for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla FD

Wednesday

6:07 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Sumach and Park streets, one person with chest pain not transported, unknown damages.

12:25 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 1100 block West Rose Street, unknown damages.

Walla Walla County

Fire District 4

Wednesday

11:51 a.m. — Small grass fire, 3500 block Pranger Road, no injuries, unknown cause.

East Umatilla County Rural Fire & Rescue

Today

4:40 a.m. — Two-acre nonagricultural grass fire, Gerking Flat Road, no structures threatened, no injuries.