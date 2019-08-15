LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:04 p.m. — Juvenile suffered dog bite from stray pit bull in 100 block of West George Street.

4:45 p.m. — Hit-and run-collision reported for intersection of South Third Avenue and Chestnut Street.

12:30 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 700 block of North Seventh Avenue.

10:20 a.m. — Attempted burglary, 00 block of East Poplar Street.

6:35 a.m. — Vehicle damage, 200 block of Eagan Street.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

8:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Didion Lane, Milton-Freewater.

6:43 p.m. — Trespassing, North Water Street, Weston.

6:31 p.m. — Fight, Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.

5:17 p.m. — Theft, Humbert Tire Store, 160 E. Main St., Athena.

4:09 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Athena Spit-n-Shine, 160 E. Main St., Athena.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Wednesday

5:10 p.m. — John R. Green, for investigation of third-degree assault-domestic violence.

1:30 a.m. — Amera J. Tumbleson, for investigation of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

10:55 p.m. — David A. Harris, for investigation of aggravated assault.

7:17 p.m. — Shereen R. Rolen, 34, for investigation of felony probation violation.

10:10 a.m. — Cory J. Spence, for investigation of vehicle theft and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

3:45 p.m. — Rex M. Kern, Jr., for investigation of felony DOC violation.