County residents are invited to attend workshops put on by emergency officials to help stay up to date on the latest wildfire prevention tools.
The two "FireWise" workshops will take place outside at two area fire stations, according to a release from Walla Walla County Emergency Management.
The first meeting will be Tuesday, June 8, behind the Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4's Station 45 at 6549 Mill Creek Road, near Walla Walla.
The next meeting will be June 15 at the Walla Walla County Fire District No. 8 station at 10145 E. U.S. Highway 12, Dixie. Both meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. and run about one hour.
Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee said the workshops could be important in helping reduce the risk of wildfires as the region enters what experts are predicting could be a bad fire season.
"As we have seen in past summers, Walla Walla County has the potential for destructive wildfires," Jessee said. "These workshops are an opportunity for citizens to learn what steps they can take to reduce their risk."
In particular, officials are hoping for a turnout from folks who live in wildland-urban interface areas — zones the Federal Emergency Management Agency has classified as particularly dangerous because they are positioned between developed and undeveloped land.
Experts on hand for the FireWise meetings will be from Emergency Management, volunteer fire districts, the state Department of Resources, the city of Walla Walla, the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Anyone is welcome to attend.