ATHENA — An electrical problem sparked a house fire Sunday evening here on South Third Street.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue crews responded at 8:41 p.m. to the Athena home in Parkside Mobile Park, where flames and smoke were visible, according to the agency's public information officer Suzie Reitz.
Firefighters pulled off siding and insulation from the back of the home, sprayed water, and found the electrical wires that caused the blaze, she said.
Engine 69 and Medic 400 from Athena, as well as Engine 61 from Weston responded, with 10 firefighters total, she said.
There were no injuries, and the home wasn't a total loss, she said.